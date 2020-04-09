Marvel Boss Kevin Feige May Be Hinting At New Avengers Movie

While the novel coronavirus pandemic has shut down production on all future MCU movies until the foreseeable future, that hasn’t stopped the studio from thinking further ahead about their plans for the Avengers franchise.

As we’ve seen over time, Avengers movies tend to serve as the culmination of a particular era in this cinematic universe, usually referred to as a “Phase.” Last year saw not only the culmination of Phase 3, but also the conclusion of the Infinity Saga. Endgame was, quite literally, the essence of 10 years worth of storytelling all put into a single movie. And it paid off pretty well. As of now, the fourth Avengers entry is the highest-grossing film of all time, not to mention one of the most-talked-about pieces of fiction in history.

Marvel is celebrating the one year anniversary of the movie this week and one fan recently posted a video on Twitter which showed the audience reaction to the scene where Captain America summons Mjolnir, resulting in an entire theater erupting into thunderous applause. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige responded to the video by seemingly confirming that another Avengers movie will eventually come along, teasing:

“A nice reminder of what we were all doing almost exactly 1 year ago. A nice reminder of what we will all be doing together someday again.”

Of course, this tweet doesn’t necessarily confirm anything, but what’s interesting is the fact Kevin Feige hadn’t posted anything on his personal feed for more than a year. And even if not for that, these are encouraging words in this period of global crisis. After all, let’s forget that even Marvel stands to lose much of its profit due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

In any event, the next Avengers movie is probably several years away, so it’ll be a while before we hear anything solid about Marvel’s plans for the future of the franchise. Tell us, though, what do you expect to see in the next installment? Sound off down below with your thoughts.