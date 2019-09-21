Marvel May Cast A Person Of Color As Mr. Fantastic In Fantastic Four Reboot

Now that the merger between The Walt Disney Company and 21st Century Fox is in the books and completed, Deadpool, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four will all be making their way into the MCU in the not too distant future. And considering the terrible reception to the reboot of the latter, which was directed by Josh Trank, Marvel’s no doubt eager to get another shot at bringing the superhuman supergroup from the page to the screen.

Obviously, there’s still some ways to go before we actually see the Four in theaters again, but the very thought of a Marvel Studios Fantastic Four movie is hugely exciting. After all, the team has yet to receive a solid adaptation and seeing as everything Kevin Feige and co. touch seemingly turns to gold, we have no doubt they’ll be able to crack the formula and deliver the first enjoyable cinematic outing featuring Reed, Susan, Ben and Johnny.

And while details on what exactly they have planned are still hazy, we’ve begun to hear about some casting ideas/wishlists that the studio is tossing around. Just yesterday, we learned that Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen were being eyed for The Thing and now, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Black Knight was coming to the MCU all the way back in April – have informed us that Marvel is considering casting a person of color in the role of Mr. Fantastic.

MCU Fan Art Imagines John Krasinski, Emily Blunt And More As The Fantastic Four 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The key word here is “considering,” as this is just an idea at this point and not something that’s definitely going to happen. After all, we’ve also been told that John Krasinski is on their radar, too. However, from what we understand, Marvel is really making a big push for more diversity in all of their upcoming projects and wants fewer white heroes going forward. Already, we know that they’re thinking about making Magneto and Professor X people of color and now, it seems they might do the same with Mr. Fantastic.

Whatever the studio decides to do though, Feige and his team will need to come up with something pretty special to breathe new life into the series. After all, we’ve already had numerous portrayals of Doctor Doom, not to mention failed attempts at the Silver Surfer, Galactus and the Negative Zone.

You could say the well is dried up, even, but we’ve learned not to doubt Marvel Studios and we’re pretty confident they’ll be able to deliver again once more when the Fantastic Four return to the big screen.