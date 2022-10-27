Marvel casting director defends the most divisive decision in ‘Black Panther 2’

Ever since it was confirmed that Marvel Studios had decided to not recast Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the debate about whether it was the right decision hasn’t really died down. The sequel is days from debuting in theaters, yet many fans are still having a hard time digesting that the studio just wrapped up the storyline of T’Challa instead of bringing in another actor to continue his legacy. While fans keep stacking up the pros and cons of the decision, Marvel’s decision makers have nothing but praise for it.

Casting director, Sarah Finn, who recently attended the Wakanda Forever premiere, has supported the choice to set up a whole new Black Panther in the MCU in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter. “I think obviously, his passing was such a shock, and so sudden. I did not have a role to play in whether they were going to keep the Black Panther in, that was Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler and everyone else’s decision, and I agree: there was no recasting Chadwick.”

While the studio is sticking to its plans for the Wakandan superhero, MCU fans are divided about the character’s future. There is no denying that T’Challa became a memorable character thanks to Boseman’s impeccable performance. However, there are many who have rightfully argued that T’Challa is more than just a role. His status as the first Black superhero in comic book history became an immortal inspiration for the African-American youth when Boseman brought the character to life. According to Marvel loyalists, this alone should have spurred the studio to keep T’Challa’s legacy alive with a new actor taking on the role, ruling Wakanda, and donning the vibranium suit.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters this Nov. 11.