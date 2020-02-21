Marvel Casting Call Leak Reportedly Reveals New Member For The Avengers

Ever since the credits rolled on Avengers: Endgame, fans have speculated on who will make the squad when the next team-up film comes into play. There are a lot of characters to choose from, of course, and a recent Marvel casting leak may have unveiled one of those potential new members.

The fourth phase of the MCU is still somewhat shrouded in mystery, but this intriguing new reveal may shed some light on what the studio has planned. The Illuminerdi has reportedly stumbled on a casting call for the upcoming She-Hulk series set for Disney+ and according to their sources, the casting call’s looking for an actress between the ages of 26 to 34 from any racial background. News of Jennifer Walters entering the MCU is nothing new, of course, but the last sentence of the description states that she’s “a future member of the Avengers.”

If this turns out to be true, it’ll be the first confirmed character from one of the previously announced Disney+ shows to transition onto the big screen. This isn’t something that happens every day at Marvel, either, with one of the exceptions being Agent Coulson. But to be fair, he was in the films first and then later returned in Captain Marvel. Not even any of the well-received Netflix shows had their heroes make the jump. Although, that could change in the future.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The timing of this leak is also something that seems a bit coincidental, given what’s about to happen. In case you missed it, it’s recently been reported that Marvel will have some big news at the Disney event happening on March 5th in London. If they can cast the role in time, fans may find out who’ll be playing She-Hulk in her own series and then eventually in an Avengers movie next month. And while none of this has been confirmed just yet, it does match up with what Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige said back in November, revealing that Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk would appear in MCU films.

Tell us, though, do you think She-Hulk would make an excellent addition to the team? And who do you think should play Jennifer Walters in the series and then in an Avengers pic? Sound off below with your thoughts.