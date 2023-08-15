11 Marvel characters we would love to see as ‘Big Brother’ house guests

Big Brother season is here, and viewers have been having a wild ride so far. A few weeks in, and there’s already been a major controversy turned eviction, petty fights, and lots of drama. However, all that and more is expected when multiple strangers are cut off from the outside world and stuck with each other for months. Naturally, that’s got me thinking about how some of Marvel’s popular characters would fare in that kind of setting.

Marvel characters all have some level of insane power, which would make for a very volatile Big Brother season. With rules against violence, it’s hard to believe anyone will make it out without warning strikes. Regardless, it would be a fun little experiment, and some characters would make for some very enjoyable television.

Raven Darkhölme (Mystique)

Raven Darkhölme, also known as Mystique, is one of Marvel Comics’ most fascinating and multifaceted characters. Today, she’s a villain, tomorrow she’s a hero. Other times, she’s right in-between, wearing her antihero badge proudly. However, whichever Mystique you’re getting, it’s hard not to fall in love. She’s extremely intelligent and chaotic, a perfect addition to any Big Brother house. Mystique is bound to stir up some drama while in the house, and sometimes it may be simply because she’s bored.

Ororo Munroe (Storm)

Every house needs a leader, and Ororo Munroe is one of Marvel’s central figures. Storm is smart, strong, and one of the most level-headed women in comic book history. She’s also extremely kind and loving, but not to the point of being taken for granted. Sure, Storm most likely won’t be the life of the party, but she’s definitely the responsible adult who makes sure you don’t mix your spirits. Better yet, she’d gladly hold up your ponytail while you throw up the morning after. Due to being a tactician, she’d ace every single challenge in the house, and everyone would want to be on her team. Lastly, who wouldn’t want their own weatherwoman at home 24/7? Need to get rid of the rain for a nice summer outdoor barbecue? Ororo’s your girl!

Wade Wilson (Deadpool)

Deadpool is Marvel’s staple troublemaker. He’s a pain in the butt, but very popular. This juxtaposition ensures he’d have many young male fans watching at home. However, the question of the morality of his fans will always be up for question. Deadpool is, after all, a talkative, unstable man. He’s going to stir up the most controversy and piss everyone in the house off at some point. But he’s going to bring in the viewers, so it’s always going to be a double-edged sword having him around, at least for the producers.

Kurt Wagner (Nightcrawler)

One of the best iterations of Kurt Wagner is from the animated series, X-Men: Evolution. There, he’s fun, jovial, and wildly extroverted. However, much of this bravado is due to his ability to appear as a regular human while in school. Usually, Nightcrawler is saddled with his signature blue skin, making it hard for him to blend in. In a Big Brother house, surrounded by other heroes and mutants, Kurt Wagner would feel quite at home, easily becoming the life of the party. Fans would also love his reserved side, as the character is widely known for his Catholic faith, often retreating to say a prayer or two. He’d easily be a fan favorite.

Logan (Wolverine)

Extremely brash and vicious, every single depiction of Wolverine, whether in the comics or live-action offerings, has been very similar. Logan’s a hot-tempered mutant who has a hard time keeping his emotions in check. Who wouldn’t want to witness him constantly evading getting evicted for violent outbursts? What would make Wolverine such a standout character, however, would be his emotional side. Sure, we don’t get to see that often, but when it does come? Truly inspiring. Wolverine would be a polarizing Big Brother contestant. While many would want him evicted as soon as possible, others (myself included), would want him to ride out till the end, showing the world how much he can grow.

Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk)

Honestly, She-Hulk is the epitome of badassery, and a much-needed contestant in the Big Brother house for many reasons. Firstly, she’s a lawyer, so there’s hardly any getting past her with manipulative tactics (we’re looking at you Tony Stark and Wade Wilson!) Secondly, she’s tough… very tough. Nothing would bring viewers much pleasure like Deadpool underestimating her and getting his face handed to him. Will she be evicted for violence? Probably. But we’d all sign the petition to reinstate her into the house or we’ll all stop watching.

Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones would be a fan-favorite Big Brother contestant simply due to her IDGAF demeanor. She’s stylish, brilliant, powerful, and doesn’t bother herself with unnecessary drama. Heck, she might not even want to be in the house but might stay for the free food and the chance to get away from the burdens of the outside world. However, it’s only fair she’s stuck in the house with her man, Luke Cage, so she doesn’t lose her cool, especially with the likes of Deadpool around. But Jessica Jones never needed anyone to protect her, so she’d probably join She-Hulk in kicking his butt.

Luke Cage

Big, bold, and oh-so mysterious, it’s hard to pinpoint the exact moment that Luke Cage became an underrated Marvel icon. It’s impossible to dislike the silent strongman, known for his meticulous side. Luke Cage is very loving, even though he might not say too much. In the Big Brother house, you can bet he’d simply glide through to the finale just because we all enjoy seeing him on screen. He’s not going to willingly get into any trouble, but we’re certain trouble will find him. Fortunately, he can handle himself, and he’s always got his girl Jessica Jones to step in with a few heavy punches. There’s also a weird feeling I have that all the guys in the house would want to be Luke’s friend. Especially the curious pair of Star-Lord and Shang-Chi, who would give anything to decipher what Luke’s thinking.

Tony Stark (Iron Man)

While Tony Stark in the comic books is an icon in his own right, Robert Downey Jr. really elevated the character in the public’s consciousness. Regardless, any depiction of the witty, sarcastic, and slightly deadpan Iron Man would be a great addition to the Big Brother house. Tony Stark might be annoying, but he gets results. So if you don’t mind his constant, prideful blabber, he’d be a great teammate for all the chaotic challenges in the house.

Peter Quill (Star-Lord)

Life of the party, and the MCU’s signature funny-man, Star-Lord would join Wolverine as one of the most polarizing Big Brother contestants, but for different reasons. On one hand, Peter Quill is charming, and deep down he does have very good intentions. Nonetheless, sometimes he can be an annoying pain, and his jokes don’t always land. So while he’s always down to have some fun, others might not share a similar sentiment. Also, you can be sure he’s gonna botch many challenges simply because he doesn’t take things too seriously, and you can bet the other housemates will gladly throw him to the eviction wolves!

Zheng Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi is lovable, smart, and funny. What’s not to love? Big Brother needs a well-rounded character like him to make the house a balanced environment. So you can expect him to get along with everyone in the house while finding time for his personal business. Zheng Shang-Chi also has a strong moral compass, so he’s rushing to diffuse any fights before they break out and get bloody. He’s witty and bright, too, especially in recent iterations, so even though he might come off as serious sometimes, you can be sure that that’s just his face. He’s probably smiling on the inside.