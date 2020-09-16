Marvel Comics To Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman With New Comic Covers

Starting next week, Marvel Comics will pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman by honoring the much missed actor with a cover banner on various comic book series.

We don’t know the full details at present, but AIPT Comics has revealed that most of Marvel’s releases coming next Wednesday will sport a black banner on the top, adorned with Black Panther symbols, which reads “Rest in Power Chadwick Boseman 1976-2020.” It’s unknown exactly how many comics will include the banner, or how long this tribute will last for, but the image provided by AIPT below shows that both Juggernaut #1 and The Immortal She-Hulk #1 will carry it.

Of course, this tribute is very similar to how the House of Ideas commemorated the passing of Stan Lee back in 2018. On that occasion, the banner carried across titles released from December 19th, 2018, to January 9th, 2019. In the case of the Lee covers, though, they decided to strip away the trade dress, leaving just the cover art and the banner. With the Boseman covers, it seems that the banner is the only change.

See for yourself below:

Marvel Comics To Honor Chadwick Boseman With Commemorative Cover Banner 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Boseman was due to start preparing for Black Panther 2 this very month, ahead of filming in March next year. It’s been said that Marvel is now putting the project on the back burner out of honor to the late star and is instead working on a way to pay their respects to him in their movies. That said, the sequel is still going to happen and it’s believed the studio is leaning towards having T’Challa replaced by his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright).

Chadwick Boseman‘s final film, meanwhile, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, will be released posthumously on Netflix. An exact date for it has yet to be revealed, but it’ll likely arrive later this year.