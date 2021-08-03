Marvel/DC Fans Blast Matt Damon For Complaining About Superhero Movies
For the most part, Matt Damon tends to be a well-regarded presence among the online community of cinema supporters, although that seems to have changed in the last couple of days after he backtracked over some potentially offensive comments made in an interview, and then proceeded to claim that superheroes and streaming are ruining cinema.
Of course, it should be pointed out that the actor recently lent support in Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max exclusive No Sudden Move, and was announced to be producing Netflix series The Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse a couple of years back.
He also recently wrapped his second Marvel Cinematic Universe outing in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, after previously making an uncredited cameo in Deadpool 2. On top of that, he also auditioned twice to play Robin in Tim Burton’s Batman and Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever, and was forced to rule himself out as The Dark Knight‘s Harvey Dent due to scheduling conflicts.
Inevitably, the internet had thoughts on Damon’s stance in regards to the current state of the entertainment industry, and you can check out some of the reactions below.
A recurring theme seems to be people accusing the Academy Award winner of simply being jealous that he hasn’t gotten the chance to play a major superhero yet, especially when best friend Ben Affleck has played Daredevil and will make his fourth outing as Batman next year.
Maybe there’s an element of truth to that, but the 50 year-old hasn’t really chased many blockbuster gigs throughout his career, even if turning down the lead in James Cameron’s Avatar ended up with him losing out on hundreds of millions of dollars.
