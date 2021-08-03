Marvel/DC Fans Blast Matt Damon For Complaining About Superhero Movies

For the most part, Matt Damon tends to be a well-regarded presence among the online community of cinema supporters, although that seems to have changed in the last couple of days after he backtracked over some potentially offensive comments made in an interview, and then proceeded to claim that superheroes and streaming are ruining cinema.

Of course, it should be pointed out that the actor recently lent support in Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max exclusive No Sudden Move, and was announced to be producing Netflix series The Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse a couple of years back.

He also recently wrapped his second Marvel Cinematic Universe outing in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, after previously making an uncredited cameo in Deadpool 2. On top of that, he also auditioned twice to play Robin in Tim Burton’s Batman and Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever, and was forced to rule himself out as The Dark Knight‘s Harvey Dent due to scheduling conflicts.

Inevitably, the internet had thoughts on Damon’s stance in regards to the current state of the entertainment industry, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Matt Damon crying about superhero movies, shortly after the wrapping of Thor Love and Thunder, his second marvel cinematic universe movie.



He’s a hypocrite — #BlackLivesMatter (he/him) (@Blue99Hyrule) August 1, 2021

Matt Damon sounds like the old man framing superhero movies/genre as easy audience fodder as good vs evil & cookie cutter characters are easier to follow.



If that was the case, why did it take so long to get a consistent Marvel while everyone else misses more than hits? — Reaper 💀 (@thyReaperMC) August 1, 2021

why is matt Damon complaining about superhero movies, the man was literally in thor ragnarok and that's the last film of his i can name — bennet / matt 🦖 (@MLMMURDOCK) August 1, 2021

I know it’s been hours but another issue with the comments people like Matt Damon, Stephen Dorff, and Scorsese have made about superhero films ignores the fact that none of them are wanting to adapt with the times. Hollywood is evolving and they still want it to be 1963. — 🥸 (@jedicarterr) August 1, 2021

1st off RDJ has always been a better leading man than Matt Damon, even when he wasn't acting. Sorry, not sorry.



2nd Way to bite the hand that feeds you: he's bashing "superhero films", meanwhile he just finished Taika Waititi's Thor: Love & Thunder. GFY. — Caitlin (@ThereWillBStars) August 2, 2021

But what I don’t agree with re: matt damon’s interview — and other actors who have beef with superhero movies, is that that genre of film is ‘ruining other movies’. Bro how? We have room to love both. That’s its own little universe. And they’ve always been a core part — sookie stackhouse 🩸 (@cinestrology) August 1, 2021

Matt Damon complains about superhero movies as he films #thorloveandthunder https://t.co/nbhdoij6qj — Dana (Store Name) #AmplyBlackVoices Ready 4 #TCAs (@sagesurge) August 1, 2021

Lol. Matt Damon really has become that old man unhappy with change. And based on the other thing he said that he’s trending for, has lost tact as well? 🤭



My dude, you parodied a character from a superhero movie IN a superhero movie. I’m sure you got paid a bomb for that. pic.twitter.com/otSaw4vGzb — Divadivs (@Divadivs) August 2, 2021

This thread makes me wonder if Matt Damon and this guy actually watch movies, or if Matt is just upset because he hasn’t played a superhero yet. Really unsure. https://t.co/fd2y3tUVtC — Lyss (@_pRiCeLySs) August 1, 2021

Matt Damon, earner of hundreds of millions from movies, cries about the movie business changing, an actual thing. Star of “We Bought a Zoo” complaining about superhero movies. — Ryan Abshire, Professional Do-Goober (@nomanaking) August 2, 2021

I think Matt Damon’s take on the rise of the superhero movie is incredibly shallow and misinformed. — Amanda Kendall (@_pochemuchka_) August 1, 2021

A recurring theme seems to be people accusing the Academy Award winner of simply being jealous that he hasn’t gotten the chance to play a major superhero yet, especially when best friend Ben Affleck has played Daredevil and will make his fourth outing as Batman next year.

Maybe there’s an element of truth to that, but the 50 year-old hasn’t really chased many blockbuster gigs throughout his career, even if turning down the lead in James Cameron’s Avatar ended up with him losing out on hundreds of millions of dollars.