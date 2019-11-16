2021 Will Bring Us 7 Comic Book Movies From Marvel And DC

We can always expect a hefty amount of superhero movies to come out across the calendar year nowadays, but 2021 looks to be a particularly special year for aficionados of comic book cinema. Ever since 2017, Marvel Studios has been releasing three films every 12 months. In 2021, though, they’ll be dropping four movies in a year for the very first time. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. will finally achieve their goal of releasing three live-action DC pics in a single year.

So, what are these seven much-anticipated movies coming our way from Marvel and DC in 2021? Well, here’s a brief rundown of each of them, going from the beginning of the year to the end.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (February 12th) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 7th) The Batman (June 25th) Spider-Man 3 (July 16th) The Suicide Squad (August 6th) Thor: Love and Thunder (November 5th) Black Adam (December 22nd)

Marvel owns the first few months of 2021, with new hero Shang-Chi introduced into the MCU in his own movie as well as the long-awaited Doctor Strange sequel. The summer months should then be a great treat for fans as we’ve got The Batman, offering Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight, and the untitled Spider-Man 3, the latest solo outing for Tom Holland’s wall-crawler. August’s The Suicide Squad from James Gunn, meanwhile, rounds out this stage of the year.

The winter months then bring us Thor: Love and Thunder, which will hopefully be another hit from Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. And just this week, Dwayne Johnson finally revealed that his Black Adam movie, which has been in the works forever, will arrive in December of that year.

All in all, 2021 could well be the best year we’ve ever seen for superhero cinema, what with these seven exciting releases from Marvel and DC to look forward to. But tell us, which one are you most excited for? Sound off down below with your thoughts.