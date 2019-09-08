Marvel And DC Are Reportedly Fighting Over Keanu Reeves

2019 has seen Keanu Reeves ascend to legendary status as the internet’s new favorite actor, and after 35 years in the industry you can’t say that he doesn’t deserve it. Fresh from the success of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, one of the year’s best blockbusters, a scene-stealing supporting role in billion-dollar smash-hit Toy Story 4 and a brilliantly self-aware cameo as himself in Netflix’s hit rom-com Always Be My Maybe, it seems as if the 55 year-old can do no wrong.

Reeves isn’t averse to revisiting his past glories either, having recently signed on to reprise the role of Neo in the fourth installment of The Matrix franchise, and is currently putting the finishing touches to Bill & Ted Face the Music, the long-delayed threequel that sees him playing Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan for the first time since 1991. However, another of the actor’s less critically-acclaimed previous roles is reportedly causing tension between Marvel Studios and DC Films, with both studios desperate to land him for a high-profile comic book gig.

We reported the other day that DC and Warner Bros. were interested in bringing Reeves back into the DCEU as Constantine, almost 15 years after he first played the character in the divisive-yet-underrated supernatural comic book flick. If the studio are indeed intent on chasing Reeves to rejoin the fold, then that could cause some issues with Marvel, who haven’t been shy in admitting that they want the Speed and Point Break star as part of the MCU.

Kevin Feige claimed that he speaks to Reeves about almost every project that the studio develops and they’re just looking for the right part to offer him. The ‘Keanu Reeves to the MCU’ speculation has already seen the actor linked to Wolverine, Namor, Silver Surfer, Mister Fantastic, Shang-Chi, Adam Warlock and Moon Knight in recent times, and if DC managed to get the drop on their rivals and secure Reeves for one of their own comic book franchises, then that would give them huge bragging rights, given his recent surge in popularity. In fact, rumors have surfaced that say the whole reason WB is doing The Matrix 4 is to prevent Keanu from making any movies for Marvel and keep him around for a return as Constantine.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but if one thing’s abundantly clear, it’s that everyone in Hollywood seems to want to work with Keanu Reeves.