Marvel Delays Black Widow Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus

Well, we can’t say we didn’t see this coming.

Earlier this morning, another Coronavirus related bombshell hit the news, with AMC announcing that they’d be shutting down their theaters for at least six to twelve weeks. It’s unclear at this point when they’ll re-open, but following the announcement, speculation began to run rampant that it was only a matter of time before every major blockbuster scheduled for release over the next few months would announce a delay. And now, it’s begun.

First up: Marvel’s Black Widow. Originally set to be with us on May 1st, the studio has now delayed the movie indefinitely, pulling it off the schedule and not giving us a new date for when we can expect it to open. Of course, it still will hit theaters at some point, but right now, we don’t know when that’ll be or how long we’ll need to wait to get a new release date.

With Black Widow having been delayed though, you can expect to see the next few days bring with it a whole slew of announcements from studios in regards to some of 2020’s most anticipated films being pushed back. The next big one is Wonder Woman 1984, of course, which is very likely to be moved from its June release as well.

Indeed, with the Coronavirus quickly spreading and showing no signs of slowing down, it seems like every major movie scheduled from now until at least July/August will be getting delayed, leaving the entertainment landscape pretty empty for the foreseeable future. Unless, of course, some of these titles end up on streaming platforms instead.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but for now, Marvel fans will have to wait a little longer for Phase 4 to kickoff with Black Widow, as it’ll no longer be here in May.