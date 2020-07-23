Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were as narratively epic as they were cinematically spectacular. And while the Russo brothers shot the two films back to back, they’re still tonally and aesthetically different.

As you may recall, the title of the last movie was Infinity War – Part II before Marvel took a different direction with the story. The first film was basically a race against Thanos to stop him from getting the six Infinity Stones and wiping half of all life from existence. That’s exactly what the Mad Titan did by the end of the movie. But Earth’s Mightiest Heroes didn’t go out without a fight. In Endgame, writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely used time travel as a plot tool to revisit some of the most iconic MCU pics of the past decade and pay homage to the studio’s greatest projects.

Despite their obvious differences, though, especially when it comes to pacing and plot developments, both stories are inevitably interconnected as Endgame serves as a direct sequel to Infinity War. As such, illustrator Nicolas Tetreault-Abel, who shares a lot of these edits on his Instagram page, has now combined elements from both movies to create a stunning new poster, dubbing it Infinity Gauntlet: The Avengers Supercut.

The poster is spectacular to behold, and the Mad Titan himself would have been proud, as the characters and elements at each side of the one-sheet are perfectly balanced. Not only does the design include the Black Order, but Hugo Weaving’s Red Skull, keeper of the Soul Stone, is also present. All the Avengers are there, too, but there isn’t an emphasis on the original six like in Avengers: Endgame.

Tell us, though, what do you make of this poster? As usual, let us know your opinion in the comments section below.