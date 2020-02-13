Funny New Captain America Goof Spotted In Avengers: Age Of Ultron

Avengers: Age of Ultron came out almost five years ago, but one Marvel fan has spotted a goof in the movie’s final scene that the rest of us have overlooked all this time. The reason why is because it’s so imperceptible. And it’s all to do with Captain America encountering a new foe – a camera operator who’s determined to get in his way.

Just before Thor leaves Earth to return to Asgard, he informs his friends Tony Stark and Steve Rogers about the dangers the Infinity Stones pose. “The Mind Stone is the fourth of the Infinity Stones to show up in the past few years. That’s not a coincidence,” the God of Thunder tells the pair as the trio strides through a corridor in the New Avengers facility.

You can watch the scene in question over on Reddit, but pay special attention to the last frame of the clip. If you do, you’ll see that Evans is headed for a collision with the camera, but manages to shift his body sideways as he walks in order to avoid it and complete the shot. It’s one of those things that you never noticed before, but now you’ll never be able to unsee. Surely Joss Whedon could’ve used a different take?

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos

The release of the Infinity Saga boxset has allowed us a greater glimpse into the behind-the-scenes process of Ultron’s final scenes than we’ve had before. For instance, a pre-VFX version of the scene where Steve and Natasha address the New Avengers reveals that Scarlett Johansson was heavily pregnant while shooting. Meanwhile, we’ve known for a while that Captain Marvel nearly debuted in this sequence but was ultimately removed. For the first time though, we’ve now got a glimpse of the stand-in actress who would have played Carol Danvers – Brie Larson wouldn’t be cast until later, after all.

Tell us, though, is this goof going to annoy you when you rewatch Avengers: Age of Ultron from now on? Or are you the forgiving sort? Share your reaction in the comments section below.