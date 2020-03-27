New Marvel Theory Says Spider-Man Will Bond With Venom

Now that the dust has settled in regards to Spider-Man remaining in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after striking a deal with Sony, the speculation continues to run rampant in regards to what’s next for Tom Holland’s Spidey.

One popular idea suggests he could make a cameo in the next Venom film. The idea of seeing Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and Holland’s Peter Parker coming together is certainly an exciting prospect, after all. And a new fan theory from Comic Book Review proposes exactly that.

However, the theory suggests Spidey could actually bond with Venom. It certainly makes sense given how Spider-Man: Far From Home ended, as The Daily Bugle released a video from Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, who revealed the hero’s true identity as Peter Parker. Mysterio even framed Parker for staging the entire London attack and murdering him. This presents the perfect opportunity for Eddie Brock to step in and get close to Peter.

This wouldn’t be surprising, either, given Brock is the type of journalist who isn’t afraid to bend the rules a bit. And eventually, this would lead to both Venom and Spider-Man bonding with one another in order to combine their powers and take down both Carnage and Shriek.

This is a fantastic fan theory, but we must stress it remains only a theory as Marvel has yet to confirm any plot details for the upcoming Spider-Man film. Then again, the possibilities for what’s next for Spidey are endless. Especially after Vulture, played by Michael Keaton, was featured in the trailer for Morbius.

Fans always knew Keaton would be back to portray the character, but as to how it will directly affect everyone’s favorite web-slinger, that remains to be seen. We’ll find out next year, though, as the next installment in the MCU’s beloved Spider-Man franchise is currently scheduled for a release date of July 16th, 2021.