Marvel fans are assembling their dream ‘Spider-Man’ movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home completely tore up the status quo for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, thereby wiping the slate clean for Spider-Man 4, which could act as the start of a new trilogy. It’s anyone’s guess what the friendly neighborhood hero will face next, then, with Holland’s webhead likely to encounter a new roster of supporting characters and villains.

Unsurprisingly, fans have various ideas about where they’d like to see the franchise go from here — and they’ve been making their pitches for the next Spidey film on social media. Fandom got the ball rolling on Twitter by asking folks to build their dream Spider-Man movie, encouraging them to name a title, which Spider-Man it would star, which love interest, which villain, and who would direct it.

Build the next live-action Spider-Man movie 🕷️⤵️



Title:

Spider-Man:

Love Interest:

Villain:

Director: — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 7, 2022

The responses came in thick and fast, with a few similar ideas featuring in many of the pitches. Felicia Hardy proved to be a popular choice for Peter’s new girlfriend while Mister Negative, most known from the Spider-Man PS4 game, received a lot of votes for his next nemesis. Meanwhile, people really want to see Edgar Wright, who almost directed Ant-Man, behind the camera.

Title: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Tom Holland

Love Interest: Felicia Hardy/Black Cat

Villain: Mister Negative and Kingpin

Director: Edgar Wright — MG (@mgonmovies) April 7, 2022

Title: FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN



Spider-Man: Tom Holland



Love Interest: Felica Hardy A.K.A The Black Cat ,and either between Betty Brant or Gwen Stacey



Villain: Tombstone, Scorpion and The Prowler



Director: Edgar Wright pic.twitter.com/003Ev0BI8X — Jaylen Mark (@JaylenMark3) April 7, 2022

Title: Spider Man: Home Alone

Spidey: Tom Holland

Love Interest: Gwen Stacy played by Anya Taylor-Joy

Villain: Mr. Negative played by Joe Taslim

Director: Joko Anwar



I’m Indonesian so gotta bring my peeps into this ✌🏽 — 𝙁𝙋 (@cudaddymonyenyo) April 7, 2022

A Zack Snyder-directed Spider-Man Noir adaptation would be wild.

Title: Spider-Man Noir



Spider-Man: Spider-Man Noir(I'm not sure who to cast)



Love Interest: MJ



Villain: Crime Master/Vulture/Hammerhead



Director: Zack Snyder pic.twitter.com/8lvjJb5xvz — ▫🏴‍☠️▫ (@X23__Wolverine) April 7, 2022

No Time To Die‘s Cary Fukunaga is another interesting pick for director.

Title: The Spectacular Spider-Man



Spider-Man: Tom Holland



Love Interest: None. Gwen Stacy (Kiernan Shipka) is introduced but not a love interest yet. Gives Tom’s Spidey time to breathe without a relationship, after just losing MJ.



Villain: Kingpin



Director: Cary Fukunaga pic.twitter.com/D2vMHePvmB — Sam (@samshawmedia) April 7, 2022

How about doing an actual Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi?

Spider-Man: Last Hunt

Love Interest: Mary Jane

Villain: Kraven

Director: Sam Raimi



A continuation of Raimi verse pretending Spider-Man 3 never happened. Tobey McGuire and Kirsten Dunst. Jeffrey Dean Morgan as dying Kraven targeting estranged MJ and daughter May, Abigail Cowen pic.twitter.com/RjeXuH98if — Tigra PRIDE! (@WorldOfTigra) April 8, 2022

Similarly, others want to see a Spider-Girl movie about Mayday Parker.

Title: "Spider-Girl"

Spider-Man: Kaitlyn Dever as Spider-Girl/Mayday Parker (Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker)

Love Interest: Wes Westin

Villain: Hobgoblin and Black Tarantula

Director: Kelly Fremon Craig pic.twitter.com/iYsfwh68ya — Stephanie Green 💜 #NeverKamala (@The_Spoiler15) April 7, 2022

OK, now that’s clever idea.

Spider-Man: Black & White

Tom Holland

Black Cat

Mr. Negative

Jon Watts https://t.co/kAOYnFVCJb — Let’s Talk Plastic Man🌻(Neil) (@PlasticManTalk) April 8, 2022

What about a Peter/Miles Morales team-up flick?

Spider-Man Home Boys

Tom Holland’s Peter meets Miles Morales

Peter gets involved with Black Cat due to MJs memory

Villains are Prowler/Kingpin and Bullseye

Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil

EDGAR WRIGHT DIRECTS https://t.co/ik3OFAtXC2 — Wesley Reynolds (@9021Br0) April 8, 2022

Of course, there were also a lot of calls for Andrew Garfield to get an Amazing Spider-Man 3.

TASM 3



Andrew Garfield



None, Gwen is dead



Honestly, it’d be really cool to watch Andrew Garfield fight Venom and Michael Keaton’s Vulture now that they’re all in the same universe. And then Venom and Spider-Man could team up at the end of the movie to stop Vulture. https://t.co/HjocJc9AgO — ICE PIK (@ice__pik) April 8, 2022

Some of these concepts don’t feel so far-fetched, as Black Cat will no doubt end up in the MCU eventually and a showdown with Kingpin is feasible given Vincent D’Onofrio’s return in Hawkeye. Marvel and Sony have definitely got their work cut out for them in having to one-up No Way Home with Spider-Man 4, so maybe they should look to what the fans want for inspiration.