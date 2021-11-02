Marvel Fans Are Counting Down The Days Until Shang-Chi Goes Free On Disney Plus
Following the debacle that was Black Widow’s direct-to-streaming release, Disney and Marvel have collectively decided against following a similar deployment strategy for its upcoming slate of blockbuster releases. In the case of Eternals, especially, the latter has made a big fuss in marketing making sure the world knows it’ll only be initially available in theaters, with a streaming release due sometime later.
That time has almost come for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which, following a hugely successful run at the box office, will join the ranks of Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and just about every superhero you can think of in entertaining the masses at home.
Unsurprisingly, fans are overjoyed by the announcement and are counting down the days until Simi Liu’s titular character starts kicking ass on the small screen.
There’s one scene, in particular, that some folks can’t wait to endlessly rewatch.
A simple countdown is all some require.
The classic memes are out in full force.
It’s a great Marvel movie, but is it that good?
For those wanting to join in on obsessively watching their calendars, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be free-to-watch for all Disney Plus subscribers starting Nov. 12.