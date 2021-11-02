Marvel Fans Are Counting Down The Days Until Shang-Chi Goes Free On Disney Plus

Following the debacle that was Black Widow’s direct-to-streaming release, Disney and Marvel have collectively decided against following a similar deployment strategy for its upcoming slate of blockbuster releases. In the case of Eternals, especially, the latter has made a big fuss in marketing making sure the world knows it’ll only be initially available in theaters, with a streaming release due sometime later.

That time has almost come for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which, following a hugely successful run at the box office, will join the ranks of Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and just about every superhero you can think of in entertaining the masses at home.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Gallery 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unsurprisingly, fans are overjoyed by the announcement and are counting down the days until Simi Liu’s titular character starts kicking ass on the small screen.

I cant wait to watch Shang Chi again when it comes to disney plus — 🇲🇽Young sandwich🇱🇧 LVL:30 𓆉 (@JediTripz) October 31, 2021

There’s one scene, in particular, that some folks can’t wait to endlessly rewatch.

when shang chi comes out on Disney plus im gonna rewatch this fight so many times pic.twitter.com/Q8cGqytev1 — aditi ⎊ (@tomsoscars) October 31, 2021

A simple countdown is all some require.

12 days til shang chi on disney plus — virgo milf (@aliicewei) November 1, 2021

once shang chi hits disney plus it will be seeing me everyday i fear — marissa🎃 (@FlLMLOVER) October 31, 2021

The classic memes are out in full force.

SHANG CHI COMES TO DISNEY PLUS NOV 12TH pic.twitter.com/KAXKxR0avf — crème de la mer 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@teensambucky) November 1, 2021

It’s a great Marvel movie, but is it that good?

im so excited for shang chi to drop on disney plus so i can watch it every day — imbaileh (@baleghdeh) October 25, 2021

For those wanting to join in on obsessively watching their calendars, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be free-to-watch for all Disney Plus subscribers starting Nov. 12.