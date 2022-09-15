Marvel fans are debating the most badass moments in MCU history

The MCU has had a lot of epic moments throughout its 14-year runtime. From Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War to the Spidey-trio facing multiple bad guys in Spider-Man: No Way Home, plenty of them have stuck with fans’ minds. But now, they have decided to figure out which event throughout the entire Marvel franchise is deemed worthy of the title, “the most badass” of them all.

This first started by Reddit user u/Ccbm2208 on r/MarvelStudios, where they declared that Thanos bringing down the moon towards our heroes in Avengers: Infinity War has to be the most “coolest thing” an MCU character has done. And it turns out, OP is not alone as other fans have pointed out that Thanos has pulled a lot of epic stunts deemed worthy for the title.

A few Reddit fans have listed other epic moments that Thanos has done in the MCU. These include the bombing of the Avengers compound and lecturing Thor on how to ‘properly’ kill him.

However, Thanos isn’t the only MCU character that fans deemed to have epic moments. Fans pointed out Doctor Strange’s fight scenes and wished they’d last longer, or Marvel utilized it more in other Doctor Strange titles.

Other fans called out the battle in Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War and how that scene had multiple epic moments for different characters — mostly for Thanos’ army of course.

And lastly, fans recalled every confrontation that Captain America had with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame and how their battle was really cool in their opinion. And who wouldn’t? This guy wielded Mjolnir and fought against a strong space alien. Also, the moment when he called out the Avengers during the film’s big battle, what’s not to love?

The MCU has a lot of cool moments worth remembering as it was a build-up of years worth of Marvel titles. And with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars scheduled to come out in 2025, fans expect that there would be more epic moments along the way.