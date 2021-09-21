Marvel Fans Are Debating Who’s The Best New Character Of Phase 4

Marvel‘s Phase 4 only kicked off this year, but it’s already delivered four TV series and two movies, with two more films and another show still to come in 2021. In addition to serving up more from favorites like Scarlet Witch, Loki and Black Widow, the MCU has continued to evolve by introducing many major new heroes, villains, and everything in between. But who are the standout additions of Phase 4 so far?

That’s the question Marvel fans have been debating on Reddit this week. Redditor u/DueAd1234 got the ball rolling on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit. “What’s your favourite Character introduced in Phase 4?” they asked, before revealing their own pick. “Mine is Isaiah Bradley. His story was really compelling.” In the comments, others agreed that they want to see more of Carl Lumbly’s Falcon in the Winter Soldier character.

Meanwhile, u/rope_seller_69 went for Owen Wilson’s Mobius from Loki, who definitely made a big impact on the fandom earlier this year. There were also a lot of votes for the MCU’s newest hero, Shang-Chi. At the same time, his old man proved to be a popular choice, too. u/SquareJawSquid commented, “Wenwu, and it’s not even close in my opinion.” Awkwafina’s Katy also got some love “Katy! My new favorite side character!” wrote u/ubeor.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Photos Tease An Action-Packed Ride 1 of 19

Others highlighted Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova from Black Widow. u/frantickbookworm said, “Mine is Yelena Belova. I think she’s an excellent addition to the mcu and she’s really funny too”, while u/aretodeto responded, “For sure. I fell in love with Yelena.” Back on the villain side of things, u/GreatSurprise69 chose Jonathan Majors’ Kang “easily”. But u/Chainu_munims made the case for another Loki character: “Definitely alligator loki.” Can’t argue with that pick.

And then, inevitably, there was also this comment from u/RedSage218: “My favourite character? It was Agatha all along.” u/PacMoron was one of those who agreed with Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness from WandaVision being the best new MCU character of the year. “Oh my gosh YESSSS what a delicious performance from her!” they commented. “I hope we see so much more from her character.”

What If…? is ongoing weekly, but after that Marvel‘s Phase 4 continues with Eternals, which hits cinemas on November 5th.