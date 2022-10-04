All eyes are fixated not on the Black Panther reveal in the latest Wakanda Forever trailer, but instead on Namor’s delightful little tootie-foots.

Marvel’s first mutant is making a splash online not for his built physique, his lovely bit of facial hair, or his incredible use of a spear; but for his feet. Staying true to his comic origins, he keeps his winged feet which he’s adorned since his first ever appearance. It’s somewhat of a surprise, but the fans are feeling frisky with the confirmation.

There’d been a serious lack of foot content in the Marvel Cinematic Universe prior to Namor, and it’s a plain joy to see his boots flutter him through the air.

Others have harkened back to their childhood and attempting to walk on water by giving their shoes their own wings. Maybe this is what inspired Namor to get it done.

Namor flying with his ankle wings in the new trailer reminds me of the time I put water wings on my feet as a kid and tried to run across a pool. pic.twitter.com/rUCzmy38eZ — Darren M. A. Calvert 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@DMACalvert) October 4, 2022

It’s not really a popular bit of media until a reaction video from The Simpsons pops up in the feed, and here’s Homer encapsulating how we’re all feeling.

Me when I see Prince Namor the Goddam Sub-Mariner fly around on tiny feet wings in the #WakandaForever trailer (positive) pic.twitter.com/rk7zi2BOIV — Spooky Corndair (@Corndair) October 3, 2022

The real disappointment is we’ll never get to see Namor’s OnlyFans. With just a small peak at his feet, it’s clear the world is in for a treat should he get a Quentin Tarantino directed solo film.

namor and his little feet wings omg pic.twitter.com/vYQrMkPocj — justinchylde (@ungodlywanda) October 3, 2022

Namor will serve as the foil to Wakanda as his underwater nation of Talocan declare war on the reclusive nation following T’Challa’s death. An interesting change from its comic origins, Namor is traditionally from Atlantis. The reason behind the change is likely to do with both Aquaman and also to add a bit of a Mayan-edge to the character’s origin.

namor’s little wing feet flapping 😭 — ︎ ً (@HailEternal) October 3, 2022

Namor will flutter into cinemas on Nov. 11 as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever aims to be the first Marvel film of the year to crack $1 billion at the box office.