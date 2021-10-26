Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over Eternals Getting Bad Reviews
Marvel’s Eternals isn’t set for release in theaters until next week. However, many reviews have already come in for the film, and it reveals the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the franchise since this writer’s least favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Thor: The Dark World (66%).
That’s not to say the film dips below into the realm of being “rotten,” however. As of writing, Eternals boasts a still-respectable 72% on the review aggregate site, which is a tie with Iron Man 2‘s score.
It’s also important to note that the film’s score may fluctuate between now and when it gets released, as more reviews come in.
Despite the movie not being rotten at 72%, with 60 reviews counted, it also does not boast a “certified fresh” seal of approval, which only occurs when certain criteria are met, including having a consistent Tomatometer score of 75% or higher and at least 80 reviews for a wide release.
But for fans of the MCU, which has cranked out a surprising number of highly-rated films over its 13-year history, the lowish score is devastating.
However, some users on Twitter are pointing to the score as a badge of honor, perhaps showing that the film is simply trying to do something different than its predecessors.
You think this is bad, trying being a DC fan.
A Marvel movie that’s not for everyone? Count me in, fam.
Can’t go wrong with some Angelina Jolie and Ma Dong-seok in the mix.
The film needs more Joss Whedon-esque quips, stat!
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Let’s give it a chance, for goodness sake.
Going against the grain.
Are you still planning on seeing Eternals when it reaches theaters on Nov. 5th, 2021? Leave it in the comments below.