Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over Eternals Getting Bad Reviews

Marvel’s Eternals isn’t set for release in theaters until next week. However, many reviews have already come in for the film, and it reveals the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the franchise since this writer’s least favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Thor: The Dark World (66%).

That’s not to say the film dips below into the realm of being “rotten,” however. As of writing, Eternals boasts a still-respectable 72% on the review aggregate site, which is a tie with Iron Man 2‘s score.

It’s also important to note that the film’s score may fluctuate between now and when it gets released, as more reviews come in.

Despite the movie not being rotten at 72%, with 60 reviews counted, it also does not boast a “certified fresh” seal of approval, which only occurs when certain criteria are met, including having a consistent Tomatometer score of 75% or higher and at least 80 reviews for a wide release.

But for fans of the MCU, which has cranked out a surprising number of highly-rated films over its 13-year history, the lowish score is devastating.

However, some users on Twitter are pointing to the score as a badge of honor, perhaps showing that the film is simply trying to do something different than its predecessors.

a lot of those negative reviews are saying eternals doesn’t look or feel like an mcu movie… and that’s a bad thing? pic.twitter.com/kc4UYjNniS — jay (@xternaIs) October 24, 2021

You think this is bad, trying being a DC fan.

MCU fans freaking out over Eternals getting bad reviews like dawg y'all wouldn't last an hour as a DC fan 😭😭😭 — advit | stream #ArmyOfThieves on Friday (@advitinsoho) October 24, 2021

A Marvel movie that’s not for everyone? Count me in, fam.

Just waking up in the morning, gotta thank God. Good morning all. How have I not seent #Eternals yet? Seems like almost everyone has. Anyways the “mixed” reviews(they’re not mixed they’re more good than bad but Marvel is ranked differently) makes me want to watch it even more LOL pic.twitter.com/dN8zJ7Uu2o — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard #BLM #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) October 26, 2021

Can’t go wrong with some Angelina Jolie and Ma Dong-seok in the mix.

notice how no review for eternals had anything bad to say about them? pic.twitter.com/uscpdOvSdm — zombierin (@astrapom) October 24, 2021

The film needs more Joss Whedon-esque quips, stat!

Seeing most of the Eternals reviews calling it bad since it's not like the rest of the MCU? Like isn't that a good thing tho? — advit | stream #ArmyOfThieves on Friday (@advitinsoho) October 24, 2021

Let’s give it a chance, for goodness sake.

I’m by no means the largest MCU defender, but the Eternals getting bad reviews because it’s not funny enough is a bullshit reason — Barra (@ThatBmanGuy) October 24, 2021

Going against the grain.

my bestie and I on our way to watch eternals even though it had bad reviews #eternals pic.twitter.com/lUGnumcDOq — Paolo (@ikruig) October 24, 2021

Are you still planning on seeing Eternals when it reaches theaters on Nov. 5th, 2021? Leave it in the comments below.