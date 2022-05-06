Marvel fans are going crazy for ‘Doctor Strange 2’s most brutal action scene

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange 2.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out now on the big screen for all to see, and while fans have a LOT of thoughts about it, there’s one thing we can all agree on: they weren’t kidding when they hyped this one up as a Marvel horror movie. Director Sam Raimi really leans into his Evil Dead roots here, delivering some standout horror moments. Not to mention a relentlessly brutal action scene.

Spoilers incoming!

The scene in question is the showdown between Scarlet Witch and the Illuminati that was teased in the trailers. If you were expecting this to be a close battle, though, you were in for a shock as the sequence sees Wanda Maximoff make mincemeat out of some of the most iconic and powerful heroes in the Marvel canon. And, the bloodthirsty lot that they are, Marvel fans cannot get enough of it.

“Illuminati” is trending on Twitter this morning as fans share their reactions to the fight scene. It’s easily the darkest we’ve seen Wanda get to date and is supposed to be a sign that she’s really gone off the deep-end. And yet Wanda loyalists are only cheering her on and loving this display of her god-like power-levels.

#DoctorStrange MoM SPOILER

i hope the illuminati are embarrassed because they were like “we can handle that little witch you’re the real danger stephen” and then 5 minutes later wanda bodied tf outta them barefoot and wearing mom jeans pic.twitter.com/SHy7FoWYJ2 — emmy•(watched MoM)• (@prettypascals) May 6, 2022

Spoiler alert for Dr strange://

ms wanda maximoff soloed the whole illuminati with out a scratch on ha, yet y’all wanna deny that she’s the most powerful. like she is that girl!!! #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/DsXr3RGq7G — joshie (@ari7rings) May 6, 2022

#DoctorStrange spoiler

me when wanda was killing the illuminati: pic.twitter.com/7g3Hs7ejPE — soup (@cloveofgarlic72) May 6, 2022

multiverse of madness spoilers



wanda vs the illuminati #MultiverseOfMadness #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/M4IcdfJu7L — orion ᗢ TEAM WITCH | SPOILERS (@lAMSCARLETWITCH) May 1, 2022

Multiverse of Madness Spoilers:

Me watching Wanda kill the Illuminati pic.twitter.com/zz87L4HNYx — DragZilla (@drag_zilla) May 6, 2022

Wanda after that Illuminati ass whoopin #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/3ZdhOMf4kG — Samuel Alexander Horstman (@SamuelHorstman) May 6, 2022

Likewise, far from sympathizing with the whole team being wiped out, fans are dragging the Illuminati for thinking they could ever handle Wanda.

#MultiverseOfMadness SPOILERS

when the illuminati said that they weren’t worried about wanda then proceeded to get annihilated by her not even 5 mins later pic.twitter.com/OLkNDZnngl — Ruby! Wanda defender (@megumireki) May 6, 2022

Actual footage of Tom Cruise’s Superior Iron Man coming back to base after the battle.

Tom Cruise Iron Man coming back to Illuminati HQ after Wanda's visit pic.twitter.com/8hf8Lusql0 — Pｪssagar Makeagon (@Massive_Peace) May 1, 2022

Scarlet Witch’s destruction of the Illuminati could have some big consequences for the MCU, as it could be impossible to redeem her after this, not to mention make it hard to take these heroes seriously again after we’ve seem them trounced so badly. But, in of itself, it’s clear the Wanda vs. Illuminati fight is one of the biggest highlights of Doctor Strange 2 for fans.