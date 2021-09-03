Marvel Fans Are Going Crazy For Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Marvel’s latest film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has officially been released in many regions around the world including opening night screenings airing around the United States.

Despite the titular characters’ little name value, the film seems to be an overwhelming success with fans taking to social media to share not only their love for the film but the newly introduced MCU alumni Shang-Chi.

Here are some of what fans have had to say after the airing of the film.

Just finished Shang-Chi, it was great! I absolutely love Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Meng'er Zhang. Hands down the best action in the MCU and an amazing Wong cameo pic.twitter.com/n6Sadh7da2 — Jesse Strange 🏳️‍⚧️🎇 (@boomboomwhooosh) September 3, 2021

Just watched #ShangChi, and was amazing! No spoilers here, but the story was so good and the action was top notch! If you’re a big fan of recent theatrical installments of the MCU you’re gonna love the first post credit scene! pic.twitter.com/HDuSLYnrer September 3, 2021

IM BACK I SAW SHANG-CHI AND IT WAS FUCKING PHENOMENAL AND BEAUTIFUL AND AMAZING AND I NEED TO SEE IT AGAIN AND I LOVE SHANG AND XIALING AND KATY SK MUCH AND THE FINAL FIGHT SCEBE HOLY FUCK. — lynn SAW SHANG-CHI (@st4rrdust) September 3, 2021

I'm stunned by how much I love #ShangChi. I expected to like it, but I am absolutely IN LOVE. The plot, the amazing visuals, the well-crafted action, the multilayered characters including Shang-Chi himself 😍😍. Y'all, I haven't felt like this for a MCU movie since Black Panther pic.twitter.com/npCpQWbwvd — destiny 💚 (@theyluvdestinyr) September 3, 2021

shang-chi was so amazing visually, and the acting and story was absolutely incredible. @SimuLiu I love you <3 — alysha 🌿 (@alyshaahynes) September 3, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was honestly soooooo good. Straight up best action choreography of the MCU and I love much they spoke Mandarin.



I need a Disney+ show for the backstories of like all the characters — Toa of Spice (@r3dnax3la) September 2, 2021

This film is the very first time we see this iconic comic character on the big screen, but one of the film’s standout moments appears to be the return of another MCU alumni. Fans have been celebrating now only the story and cast, but also the choreography that has gone into making this Marvel film special.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available around the globe now and is the very first Marvel film to release exclusively in theatres since the pandemic began. If it’s safe to do so, don’t miss a chance to head out and catch Shang-Chi’s first venture in the MCU.