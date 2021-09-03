Marvel Fans Are Going Crazy For Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Marvel’s latest film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has officially been released in many regions around the world including opening night screenings airing around the United States.
Despite the titular characters’ little name value, the film seems to be an overwhelming success with fans taking to social media to share not only their love for the film but the newly introduced MCU alumni Shang-Chi.
Here are some of what fans have had to say after the airing of the film.
This film is the very first time we see this iconic comic character on the big screen, but one of the film’s standout moments appears to be the return of another MCU alumni. Fans have been celebrating now only the story and cast, but also the choreography that has gone into making this Marvel film special.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available around the globe now and is the very first Marvel film to release exclusively in theatres since the pandemic began. If it’s safe to do so, don’t miss a chance to head out and catch Shang-Chi’s first venture in the MCU.