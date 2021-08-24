Marvel Fans Are Going Crazy Over The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
It has been a great day for Marvel fans with the release of the highly anticipated trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home and fans are freaking out.
The trailer provided plenty of insight into the film, its plot, and some of the characters we’ll see return throughout the movie. Fans finally got confirmation of the return of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock who first appeared in the 2004 film Spider-Man 2. Along with confirmation of the multiverse, Doctor Strange’s major role in the action among other important story elements.
It didn’t take long for social media to scream out their praise and anticipation for the film which will be Marvel’s final release of the year. Here is some of what fans had to say.
It’s clear fans are excited for what is to come when Spider-Man: No Way Home launches in theatres on Dec. 17, 2021. With quite a bit of time between now and then there will be plenty more footage and information to come that will surely keep fans eager to catch the film later this year.