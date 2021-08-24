Marvel Fans Are Going Crazy Over The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

It has been a great day for Marvel fans with the release of the highly anticipated trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home and fans are freaking out.

The trailer provided plenty of insight into the film, its plot, and some of the characters we’ll see return throughout the movie. Fans finally got confirmation of the return of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock who first appeared in the 2004 film Spider-Man 2. Along with confirmation of the multiverse, Doctor Strange’s major role in the action among other important story elements.

It didn’t take long for social media to scream out their praise and anticipation for the film which will be Marvel’s final release of the year. Here is some of what fans had to say.

THAT SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME TRAILER WAS EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/4XiC8WIwoA — 🌸Alice🌸 (@OhHaiiAlice) August 24, 2021

we are not mentally prepared for what will be spider-man no way home pic.twitter.com/lvRxOuZM49 — agustin🦇❓0❓❓ (@Guslivesagain) August 24, 2021

Me watching Spider-Man vs. Me watching Spider-Man: No Way Home pic.twitter.com/AY6OrOuC0u — eUnited (@eUnited) August 24, 2021

OK BUT dr strange talking about multiverse gives me goosebumps ngl#NoWayHome #nowayhometrailer pic.twitter.com/d0E0Wcu8dk — genesis; tbb! (@lovelybarnes_) August 24, 2021

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA#NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/rDdwzraiPA — yumi no way home (@tinkaishope) August 24, 2021

It’s clear fans are excited for what is to come when Spider-Man: No Way Home launches in theatres on Dec. 17, 2021. With quite a bit of time between now and then there will be plenty more footage and information to come that will surely keep fans eager to catch the film later this year.