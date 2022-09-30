Marvel fans are gunning for ‘Armor Wars’ after big news drops

A seismic shift became public as Armor Wars moved from Disney Plus original to a full cinematic release, and Marvel stans are ecstatic with the change.

Don Cheadle’s long wait to properly headline a Marvel movie will soon be over, after the news of his long-slated series getting a big upgrade. Cheadle has been playing James Rhodes since Iron Man 2, and appeared in Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and both parts of the Infinity War films, but always as second fiddle to those around him.

Now, he can proudly say he’s front and center. Fans could not be happier, with so many happy to see such a long-time member of the Mavel Cinematic Universe finally get his due. It’s great news as well for those who feel alienated from the universe since Tony Stark’s death in Endgame, with the series confirmed to follow on from his trilogy and his death.

ARMOR WARS IS A MOVIE!!!! pic.twitter.com/XtdthTPp0i — Lunwi (@Lunwi88) September 29, 2022

Cheadle is a fan favorite actor too, with him constantly using his status for good, including famously wearing a shirt emblazoned with “Protect Trans Kids” while on Saturday Night Live in 2019. A real life superhero.

Don Cheadle's Armor Wars in theatres 2024 💓 pic.twitter.com/A2yrZC4QIQ — pluto ♡♡ (@heartsy__) September 29, 2022

Don Cheadles Armor Wars is becoming his own solo film???!!!



WAR MACHINE IS GETTING A SOLO FILM! pic.twitter.com/LXC7MQ1ZNu — Spider Reject (@RS_Art2420) September 29, 2022

Diehards are already speculating on who should pop up alongside Cheadle in the film. There’s a few obvious guesses considering the series will be interconnected with the likes of Secret Invasion and Ironheart, but a few out there ones like the S.W.O.R.D. Vision and Sam Rockwell’s Justin Hammer also got mentions.

I’m thinking they’ll pop up in the Armor Wars movie?!🤔 pic.twitter.com/bSW3bUeP9r — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) September 29, 2022

Bring back Justin Hammer for Armor Wars pic.twitter.com/Gcr93RtEt3 — Jimmy Folino #WhoDey 🐅- BLM, StopAsianHate 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrNiceGuy513) September 29, 2022

Remember that Secret Invasion and Ironheart will lead into ‘Armor Wars’ which is now going to be a movie. pic.twitter.com/HwnoERvQwu — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 29, 2022

It also brings renewed hope for those seeking a solo film for Benedict Wong’s Wong, with Marvel now finally giving former “sidekicks” proper time in the spotlight. Wong and Madisynn need to unite, and it needs to happen soon. Meanwhile, fans are also happy the six-episode structure won’t be put upon Rhodey following mixed success so far with the Disney Plus originals.

Armor Wars being a movie is so much better because Rhodey does not deserve the 6 episode formula — Nick (@mainmarvel) September 29, 2022

Making Armor Wars a movie is the best thing to happen today for me pic.twitter.com/A1zEopw41C — Jerry (@slipknotshill) September 29, 2022

Armor Wars is set to debut in cinemas sometime in 2024.