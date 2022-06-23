Marvel fans are more convinced than ever that Kevin Feige hates Inhumans

Kevin Feige was only named as the president of Marvel Studios 15 years ago, but he’s already gone down in the annals of entertainment history as one of the most successful producers of all-time. That comes with the territory when you’re the architect of the biggest franchise in history, but you get the feeling the repeated failures of Inhumans sticks in his craw.

Not only did the feature film version score the unwanted distinction of being the only Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster awarded a release date that never made it in front of cameras, the ill-fated TV show ranks as the worst-reviewed film or television project of the Feige era, and was unceremoniously canceled before it had even finished its eight-episode run.

Just when you thought there was a chance of the intergalactic heroes being welcomed back into the fold, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel came along to put an end to any such talk in an instant. As it turns out, fans have noticed the boss man’s apparent hatred of the characters.

i feel like kevin feige never got that inhumans comic book that he really wanted for christmas so now he’s out to do irreparable damage to their entire image 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JvfYC1ULUq — zeek 💎 (@superboysbestie) June 22, 2022

It was admittedly hilariously subversive to bring back Anson Mount’s Black Bolt to immediately have his head exploded from the inside out, while we’ve known for a while that Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan wouldn’t be following the origins of her comic book counterpart. The treatment of Inhumans in MCU canon doesn’t bode well for the much-wanted return of Chloe Bennet’s Quake, unless of course Feige doesn’t really despise the cosmic cabal at all, and he’s lulling us into a false sense of security.