Marvel Fans Are Remembering Taika Waititi’s Bizarre Vampire Film As Halloween Approaches

While many recognize Taika Waititi is mostly known for his work in the MCU these days — directing Thor: Ragnarok and playing both Korg and Sutur — he’s been an incredibly prolific director and actor. He’s won an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and even a Grammy Award for his previous works. While his first acting role in Scarfies back in 1999 is basically forgotten, it’s currently his part in a vampire film that has fans buzzing.

What We Do in the Shadows premiered back in January 2014 and managed to be a modest hit at the box office, making back $5.3 million dollars, and currently holds an impressive 96% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The “endlessly entertaining mockumentary” as one reviewer put it is back on many people’s minds with Halloween approaching.

Users have been taking to Twitter to praise the movie and try to convince others to give it a watch while also praising the spin-off television series inspired by the movie.

What we do in the Shadows is an underrated gem pic.twitter.com/ySxHBZ1k8B — THE FLESH (@awholelotofderg) September 19, 2021

Saturday I watched the movie What We Do in the Shadows and I started the tv show version. I'm obsessed ☠️ — 🍂れん • Ren 🎃 (@foxsange) September 27, 2021

What We Do in the Shadows x Twilight, because…just because. #AfterTheShadowsFanArt pic.twitter.com/4OGrp60fQA — Megan Rika Young (@MeganRika) September 22, 2021

You all should watch “What We Do In The Shadows”. Both the movie and the show. It’s fantastic. — Zach (@ZachNolen) September 27, 2021

This is not an ad and I'm not friends with anyone in the show: What We Do in the Shadows on FX/Hulu is one of the best TV comedies ever made. I know I'm biased because it's very R-rated comedy in a horror universe, but everything from the writing down to the costumes is masterful pic.twitter.com/qhH8vpEIHt — Jason Pargin, author of John Dies at the End, etc (@JohnDiesattheEn) September 23, 2021

What We Do in the Shadows, both the show and movie, might be the perfect way of fans of Taika Waititi to get a taste of his humor while waiting for Thor: Love and Thunder to release on May 6, 2022