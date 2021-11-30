Marvel fans are sharing what most annoys them about the MCU

It’s hard to argue that the MCU is the most popular franchise in the world right now. Marvel Studios just keeps on knocking out hit movies, and now TV shows, one after the other. But obviously, you can’t please everyone all of the time — there are infamous moments, characters, twists and more that are known to have proven controversial with audiences. So what is it that most annoys Marvel fans about the MCU?

That’s what folks have been discussing over on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit lately. Reddit user u/SpacingOutStudios got the ball rolling by sharing a personal pet peeve: the decision to introduce the past Gamora in Avengers: Endgame, which has killed their enthusiasm for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Interestingly, a lot of responses revolved around the Thor films. Even the widely beloved Thor: Ragnarok came under fire for its offhand offing of the Warriors Three.

Another user highlighted two villains they thought were done dirty — Thor: The Dark World‘s Malekith and Black Widow‘s Taskmaster.

Continuing the Thor theme, one fan is bitter about the lack of Thor’s iconic comic book helmet in the franchise.

Someone else summed up their hatred of WandaVision‘s ‘Evan Peters isn’t really crossing over as Quicksilver’ twist with just two words: “Ralph Bohner.”

Sharon Carter returning, only to turn out to be a secret villain, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier didn’t work for everyone.

Someone had to say it: There’s a vote for being irked that Uncle Ben’s never shown up in the MCU.

The Black Widow/Hulk romance is generally unpopular, but this fan wishes Marvel had stuck with the coupling instead of just awkwardly ditching it.

Last but not least, the MCU’s frequent use of humor is often a point of contention and, for one fan, they dislike it whenever “a serious moment” is undercut by some “wacky joke”.

What most annoys you about the MCU? Air your grievances in the comments.