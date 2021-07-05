Marvel Fans Blast Blade Star For Calling Black Widow Garbage

Former Blade star Stephen Dorff didn’t hold back when it came to his opinions about Marvel’s incoming Black Widow in a recent interview. The actor blasted the superhero film as looking “like garbage” and said he felt “embarrassed” for Scarlett Johansson for appearing in something he said reminded him of “a bad video game”.

“I’m embarrassed for Scarlett!” Dorff said while speaking to The Independent. “I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t.”

As you’d expect, Marvel fans didn’t take kindly to Dorff’s negativity and are now ripping into him on social media. While Dorff is most recognizable these days for his acclaimed turn on True Detective, back in the day he starred in one of the most iconic non-MCU Marvel films – 1998’s Blade, playing the evil Deacon Frost opposite Wesley Snipes’ vampire hunter. So superhero lovers are calling him out on Twitter for his apparent hypocrisy.

Stephen Dorff: “I don’t want to be in comic book movies”. Everyone: “this you?” pic.twitter.com/1Msg57bS7N — Camden W. | CHECK PINNED!!! (@ChannelCamden) July 5, 2021

Stephen Dorff: I don’t like Marvel movies. I’m embarrassed for Scarlet Johansson doing Black Widow. I’m going to look for the next Kubrick and work for him The best thing Stephen Dorff will ever do: pic.twitter.com/6yyHBIf0U5 — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) July 5, 2021

That's Stephen Dorff, star of Blade, inexplicably slagging off people for appearing in a comic book adaptation. https://t.co/NoPX4NaYk3 — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) July 5, 2021

New Black Widow Photos See Natasha And Yelena Facing Down Taskmaster 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Anyone remember Dorff’s other superhero effort, 2015’s American Hero? Anyone?

Stephen Dorff : “I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage, like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for them, for Scarlett! I don’t want to be in those movies. I’ll find the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.” Also Stephen Dorff : pic.twitter.com/B1w3bUKi0C — 🚶🏽‍♀️ (@formermerc) July 5, 2021

Burn.

Stephen Dorff: I’m embarrassed for Scarlett Johansson for being in Black Widow. *googles Stephen Dorff acting credits* Me: pic.twitter.com/G8KizydNUd — teatime75 (@teatime75) July 5, 2021

Ouch.

“I don’t want to be in Black Widow”- Stephen Dorff Black Widow: pic.twitter.com/FDLifpkNZp — laney (@dailylaney) July 5, 2021

All things considered, ScarJo probably has the last laugh on this one.

Stephen Dorff: I’m embarrassed for Scarlett Johansson for being in Black Widow. Scarlett Johanson:

Being a fan favorite, seemingly working with great costars, raking in millions, getting to be in all the box office record movies & finally getting her own well deserved solo film. pic.twitter.com/mQsKcCcn1D — Anthony Emmerling (@AnthonyEmmz) July 5, 2021

Blade himself said it best.

Stephen Dorff says something ignorant about Marvel movies, Black Widow, and Scarlett Johansson All of us: pic.twitter.com/HHceapGtW0 — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) July 5, 2021

The Blade franchise is getting rebooted within the MCU, of course, with Mahershala Ali taking over from Snipes as the Daywalker. Given his clear distaste for Marvel Studios’ output, you’d imagine that Dorff wouldn’t want anything to do with this project. However, the actor actually told ET in 2020 that he would love to reprise Deacon Frost in the reboot.

If he ever did enter the MCU, Dorff wouldn’t be the first actor to criticize Marvel only to end up working for them. Ethan Hawke disparaged the superhero genre back in 2018 and he’s set to star in Disney Plus’ Moon Knight TV series. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em, I guess.

Black Widow is receiving mostly warm reviews so far. Fans can make their own minds up about it when it lands in theaters and on streaming from this Friday.