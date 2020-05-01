Home / movies

Marvel Fans Celebrate Avengers: Age Of Ultron On Its Fifth Anniversary

Yup, today would’ve been the day Black Widow arrived in cinemas, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic delaying it until November, but Marvel fans are staying positive by instead remembering that May 1st marks the fifth anniversary of the release of Avengers: Age of Ultron

The second Avengers movie has always been a divisive entry in the MCU. There was a fair amount of backlash against it at the time, but over the years folks have warmed up to it, as can be seen from the various tweets going around on social media to celebrate its birthday. You have to admit, whatever its flaws, it did feature some amazing shots.

Not to mention this epic opening scene. Avengers assemble!

Many are trying to spread some positivity about the much-maligned movie.

James Spader was terrific as Ultron, no question about it.

And it did introduce us to Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

Robert Downey Jr. was also excellent as always.

Plus, the Avengers HQ party scene was a blast. And it turned out to set-up a major moment in Avengers: Endgame four years later.

Boy, what simpler times they were back then. There were only about half a dozen heroes fighting to save a city from a demented robot. Not an entire legion of Avengers battling a Mad Titan and his army for the sake of the universe.

As the penultimate entry in Phase 2 – Ant-Man is officially the last – Ultron sets up a lot of elements that would prove important in Phase 3. Wanda Maximoff and Vision debuting, Thor learning about the Infinity Stones, Tony foreshadowing the title of EndgameHulk and Black Widow’s relationship… Wait, scratch that last one.

Of the four we’ve got so far, Avengers: Age of Ultron will probably always be considered the weakest Avengers film by most, but it’s still a great slice of Marvel entertainment. Why not stick it on for a rewatch tonight?

