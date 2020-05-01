Marvel Fans Celebrate Avengers: Age Of Ultron On Its Fifth Anniversary

Yup, today would’ve been the day Black Widow arrived in cinemas, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic delaying it until November, but Marvel fans are staying positive by instead remembering that May 1st marks the fifth anniversary of the release of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The second Avengers movie has always been a divisive entry in the MCU. There was a fair amount of backlash against it at the time, but over the years folks have warmed up to it, as can be seen from the various tweets going around on social media to celebrate its birthday. You have to admit, whatever its flaws, it did feature some amazing shots.

Avengers: Age of Ultron released five years ago today. pic.twitter.com/YWCzT7DTI2 — ezio auditore da firenze fan account (@lord0fthunder) May 1, 2020

Not to mention this epic opening scene. Avengers assemble!

Many are trying to spread some positivity about the much-maligned movie.

I am currently watching Avengers: Age of Ultron and as before, I still see the problems I had with this movie even now however.. AoU is actually still really good in my opinion, if you think differently that’s fine but let’s spread some positivity!! What did you like about AoU? pic.twitter.com/vmoVthHPrc — Nat ✨ Birds of Prey (@brie_sparkles) April 22, 2020

James Spader was terrific as Ultron, no question about it.

I was today years old when I found out Robert California is the voice of Ultron… pic.twitter.com/VuiRn7An7h — Noah Hamstra (@noahghamstra) April 30, 2020

And it did introduce us to Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

me: i watched avengers: age of ultron for the plot the plot: pic.twitter.com/jG3zlPdOpy — maggie 🐞| tcw spoilers! (@kylosmaximoff) April 22, 2020

Robert Downey Jr. was also excellent as always.

5 years ago! This day in history! Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark. Avengers Age Of ultron. pic.twitter.com/ID2PJgoViu — Team Downey 🎩 (@TeamDowney1965) April 30, 2020

Plus, the Avengers HQ party scene was a blast. And it turned out to set-up a major moment in Avengers: Endgame four years later.

age of ultron may not be that good but they gave us this scene and that's all that matters pic.twitter.com/xtrUUmgj9x — Nia⎊⧗ saw bw (@tonyswidxw) April 30, 2020

Boy, what simpler times they were back then. There were only about half a dozen heroes fighting to save a city from a demented robot. Not an entire legion of Avengers battling a Mad Titan and his army for the sake of the universe.

Avengers: Age of Ultron came out 5 years ago today. Such simpler times back then. pic.twitter.com/c3md9iH3zW — malachi (@MCUMarvels) May 1, 2020

As the penultimate entry in Phase 2 – Ant-Man is officially the last – Ultron sets up a lot of elements that would prove important in Phase 3. Wanda Maximoff and Vision debuting, Thor learning about the Infinity Stones, Tony foreshadowing the title of Endgame, Hulk and Black Widow’s relationship… Wait, scratch that last one.

Of the four we’ve got so far, Avengers: Age of Ultron will probably always be considered the weakest Avengers film by most, but it’s still a great slice of Marvel entertainment. Why not stick it on for a rewatch tonight?