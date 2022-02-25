Marvel fans celebrate the first live-action Ant-Man (and it’s not Paul Rudd)

Marvel fans are celebrating the actor to play Ant-Man in live-action — and, no, it’s not Paul Rudd.

It took until 2015 for the astonishing shrinking superhero to make his way into the MCU, with the aforementioned Anchorman star in the title role. However, even diehard Marvel lovers would be forgiven for overlooking the fact that the character had actually appeared onscreen 36 years earlier. Fortunately, O.G. Ant-Man Garrett Morris is finally getting some love online.

As a viral tweet reminded folks, Morris had a cameo in 2015’s Ant-Man as a taxi driver — he’s sitting in the cab that Rudd’s Scott Lang falls on top of when he’s testing out his suit for the first time early in the movie. The actor and comedian was actually given this cameo as a nod to his brief role as Ant-Man in an episode of Saturday Night Live way back in 1979.

In Ant-Man Garrett Morris had a cameo as a Taxi Driver because he was the FIRST Ant-Man to appear on screen back in 1979. #Comics #MCU pic.twitter.com/Pr3K0acyKw — Sceritz (@IVWall) February 24, 2022

This fact has blown people’s minds.

Bet you never thought you’d see Ant-Man chilling with the Flash…

I did not know that. pic.twitter.com/v1v1XKiMK5 — Corey Oliver (@cooliver2000) February 25, 2022

Hey, thanks to the multiverse, Morris’ Ant-Man can now be considered canon.

He was an Ant-Man variant all along 🤣 He needs to appear in Quantumania — Marvel Guy #MakeTASM3 🌙Moon Knight is coming!🌙 (@MarvelousFan444) February 25, 2022

Morris, who was an SNL cast member from 1975 to 1980, donned the classic fishbowl helmet for an installment of the long-running comedy show that saw Superman: The Movie actress Margot Kidder guest hosting. In one skit titled “Superhero Party”, Kidder reprised her iconic role as Lois Lane opposite Bill Murray as Superman. The sketch included a variety of other Marvel and DC heroes, including Morris’ Ant-Man, Spider-Woman, and John Belushi as the Hulk.

It seems director Peyton Reed is a big fan of this skit, as he’s about to bring another alumni into the franchise in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Bill Murray has let slip that he’ll be joining the MCU in the threequel, though it remains unclear who he’ll be playing. Don’t expect him to reprise his role as the Man of Steel, however.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters July 2023.