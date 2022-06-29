Marvel fans champion the ‘Doctor Strange 2’ extra who lived up to their job title

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sports one of the best casts of any MCU movie. From Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in the lead to Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor in supporting roles to John Krasinski, Patrick Stewart, and others turning up for some jaw-dropping cameos. But there’s one star of the show that we’ve been unfairly neglecting so far, and it’s time for them to finally get the appreciation they deserve. We need to talk about Church Lady.

Thanks to a viral tweet from Twitter user @JohnnyNeff_, the internet is championing this unsung hero of Doctor Strange 2 who might only appear on screen for a few seconds but has captured the fans’ imaginations and hearts. Church Lady shows up during the brief scene when Stephen Strange finds a seat at Christine Palmer’s wedding. Behind him, a woman is having an extremely animated silent conversation with someone off-screen.

You have to hand it to Church Lady as she definitely lived up to her job title of extra — she’s got to be the most extra supporting artist in any MCU film to date. Like the OP said, “Her agent told her to give the performance of a lifetime and she did.”

Her agent told her to give the performance of a lifetime and she did pic.twitter.com/d09On8uqXU — Johnny Neff (@JohnnyNeff_) June 27, 2022

And succeeding brilliantly.

Im howling! She’s trying SO HARD to not look at the camera! 😭 — Ben VP (@bencroftgaming) June 27, 2022

We know who the inspiration was for this powerhouse performance.

It’s not easy to upstage the ‘batch, but she managed it.

She stole this scene from an Oscar nominated actor. Her power. — this is a Kalush stan account (@deandraker) June 27, 2022

Give her the Oscar now.

And thus a Sam Raimi tradition is upheld.

Raimi's tradition of having even background extras do standout stuff… 👹😂 https://t.co/bwsXaine6H — Reika Shirai 🏳️‍🌈🦋👹💮 Callous Nightmare (@kabukibutterfly) June 28, 2022

Wanda?

What was on the ceiling tho — Goth Himbo™️ (@BPDcumqueen) June 27, 2022

A Disney Plus spinoff for Church Lady when?

Need to know her story https://t.co/1FsHQFBJcg — Bolu Babalola 🍯🌶 (@BeeBabs) June 28, 2022

Now that she’s been pointed out, it’s hilarious that Church Lady manages to totally own the screen for a whole 25 seconds of the movie. Some fans believe that the reason she’s given such prominence is because she’s Cumberbatch’s mother, Wanda Ventham, who’s also an actress. However, a closer look at Church Lady proves they’re not the same person. So the secret origins of this surprise MCU icon remain a mystery… for now.