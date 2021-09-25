Marvel Fans Debating If The Avengers Or X-Men Are More Popular
No offense intended to the Justice League, but if you asked the majority of people to name two superhero teams off the top of their heads, chances are they’d plump for the Avengers and the X-Men. Even folks who’ve never picked up a comic book in their lives will be able to reel off countless members of both rosters, thanks to the success of their big screen adventures.
The merry band of mutants headlined thirteen blockbusters in the space of 20 years, racking up over $6 billion at the box office in the process, while Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have generated close to $7.8 billion despite only having four outings under their belts. The latest superhero debate to grip social media has seen users debating whether the Avengers or the X-Men are more popular or influential, and you can check out some of the reactions below.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
It’s an interesting argument to make, and one that can’t de definitively settled. Longtime comic book fans might plump for Charles Xavier’s squad given how important they’ve been to Marvel as a whole for over half a century, while the younger crowd would almost certainly pick Nick Fury’s superpowered boy band based almost entirely on the appeal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
As always, it’s entirely down to personal preference at the end of the day, but that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to sit back and watch the back-and-forth unfold without actually having to pick a side between the Avengers and X-Men.