Marvel Fans Debating If The Avengers Or X-Men Are More Popular

No offense intended to the Justice League, but if you asked the majority of people to name two superhero teams off the top of their heads, chances are they’d plump for the Avengers and the X-Men. Even folks who’ve never picked up a comic book in their lives will be able to reel off countless members of both rosters, thanks to the success of their big screen adventures.

The merry band of mutants headlined thirteen blockbusters in the space of 20 years, racking up over $6 billion at the box office in the process, while Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have generated close to $7.8 billion despite only having four outings under their belts. The latest superhero debate to grip social media has seen users debating whether the Avengers or the X-Men are more popular or influential, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

People are arguing about whether the Avengers or X-Men are more popular while I’m thinking about a time when this guy was the most popular superhero in the country. #Shazam! pic.twitter.com/ZlMoD5v76i — ComicsintheGoldenAge (@ComicsintheGA) September 23, 2021

The X-Men are, have been, and always will be more popular than the avengers. — JM 🦋 (@Son0fkryptonn) September 23, 2021

The way no matter what the Fantastic Four and X-Men will always be more iconic than Avengers……………… pic.twitter.com/7l033KT6jF — GOHSOKA (@GohsokaRevival) September 24, 2021

I mean the MCU’s fanbase at this point ain’t even Marvel fans, so it’s not really fair. Anyway X-Men are like 5x better than every Avengers roster https://t.co/5s4Mx7k00j — Noon Ω is SO FUCKING HAPPY (@BeephisHorny) September 23, 2021

Yes, the X-Men were always more popular than the Avengers. Avengers became a household name just over 10 years ago. When I was on the playground as a kid, or hell, even now talking to an adult who grew up with comics and asked what they lvoed. its 99.999999% of the time… X-Men pic.twitter.com/lersYXX9zY — Blerd Without Fear!™ is the Blerd Who Remains (@BlerdMinusFear) September 23, 2021

Nobody gave a fuck about the Avengers till the MCU hell the X-Men got they own movie franchise before them and their comics were doing alot better than the Avengers https://t.co/pEj5atnV6H — ⚡⚡ (@King2Wesley) September 23, 2021

nobody was checking for the avengers up until the MCU came around if anything the x-men are more influential pic.twitter.com/KMhoYrjFrQ — Sh (@zatannafilm) September 23, 2021

The X-Men are not more popular than the Avengers yall gotta get with the times pic.twitter.com/Ovj1u568OV — 🦋 (@XMENMAGlK) September 23, 2021

The movies definitely made the Avengers more popular to the mainstream but X-Men and Spider-Man was singlehandedly keeping Marvel in business for decades https://t.co/DzVrHKlik5 — Bran✙⁷ (@yeonbias) September 23, 2021

It’s an interesting argument to make, and one that can’t de definitively settled. Longtime comic book fans might plump for Charles Xavier’s squad given how important they’ve been to Marvel as a whole for over half a century, while the younger crowd would almost certainly pick Nick Fury’s superpowered boy band based almost entirely on the appeal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As always, it’s entirely down to personal preference at the end of the day, but that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to sit back and watch the back-and-forth unfold without actually having to pick a side between the Avengers and X-Men.