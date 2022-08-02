Marvel fans defend Miles Morales after people claim he’s not Spider-Man
Fans were up and arms on social media as they defended Miles Morales due to people not recognizing him as Spider-Man. According to them, Morales has every right to be called or identified as Spider-Man, not just by his real name.
This all started when Twitter user @RonaldC0525 shared images of Miles Morales and Sam Wilson and called them by their superhero name. These two continued on the superhero name after their predecessors passed away. And, while most people were supportive, some were not up all for recognizing these new faces of their favorite superheroes.
This tweet caused discourse amongst fans as they have their views and opinions when it came to their views about these two superheroes.
Meanwhile, some were still against Miles Morales and Sam Wilson taking up the mantel and decided to “fight back” by suggesting white actors play Black Panther. Noticing a theme here?
Can we do a Black Panther with Nicholas Cage?— The Spectator (@Spectat97867142) August 1, 2022
You obviously posted this to trigger the triggers so here, I’ll throw you this, ready? pic.twitter.com/iEJNc2qwGc— Josh Quevedo (@JoshQuevedo) August 1, 2022
Due to this divide, fans on Twitter fought back. They shared tweets with various gifs of people hunting down bad guys, with the common caption on top that reads around the lines of “me, when someone says Miles Morales is not Spider-Man”. They believe that Morales is worthy to take up the Spider-Man name.
Oddly, people aren’t keen on the idea of Morales as Spider-Man, despite an Oscar-Winning animation film being made about his origins, a popular PS5 game, and a reference to the character back in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
But regardless, Miles Morales is Spider-Man, whether you like it or not.