Marvel fans defend Miles Morales after people claim he’s not Spider-Man

Fans were up and arms on social media as they defended Miles Morales due to people not recognizing him as Spider-Man. According to them, Morales has every right to be called or identified as Spider-Man, not just by his real name.

This all started when Twitter user @RonaldC0525 shared images of Miles Morales and Sam Wilson and called them by their superhero name. These two continued on the superhero name after their predecessors passed away. And, while most people were supportive, some were not up all for recognizing these new faces of their favorite superheroes.

Oh look guys!!! It's Spider-Man and Captain America!!! pic.twitter.com/hK3fbpjVBS — Rorschach Journal (@RonaldC0525) August 1, 2022

This tweet caused discourse amongst fans as they have their views and opinions when it came to their views about these two superheroes.

Marvel doesn't even need to do the hard work in marketing orginal characters form a scratch cause twitter will do it for them as long as they just use the name of some established existing character and tick some boxes, they have it so easy lmao — Sauce (@bananasauce03) August 1, 2022

It's entirely different than just people calling Jane Thor just because she had mjolnir. Though them calling Miles Spider-Man in the game really doesn't make much sense. Also personally, i kind of like the name Eagle more for Falcon just keep the bird motif but that's just me. — The Custodians (@custodians_the) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, some were still against Miles Morales and Sam Wilson taking up the mantel and decided to “fight back” by suggesting white actors play Black Panther. Noticing a theme here?

Can we do a Black Panther with Nicholas Cage? — The Spectator (@Spectat97867142) August 1, 2022

You obviously posted this to trigger the triggers so here, I’ll throw you this, ready? pic.twitter.com/iEJNc2qwGc — Josh Quevedo (@JoshQuevedo) August 1, 2022

Due to this divide, fans on Twitter fought back. They shared tweets with various gifs of people hunting down bad guys, with the common caption on top that reads around the lines of “me, when someone says Miles Morales is not Spider-Man”. They believe that Morales is worthy to take up the Spider-Man name.

Me when someone says Miles Morales is not Spider-Man: pic.twitter.com/mVYTaHclaZ — 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕕𝕠𝕨 𝕂𝕟𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥 | She-Hulk Era (@MarvelComfortPK) August 1, 2022

me when somebody says “miles morales isn’t spider-man” pic.twitter.com/cM6hjiJyNb — ale🕸 saw tlat 🌩 (@venomsonlyfans) July 29, 2022

"What if Miles Morales was Spider-Man?" pic.twitter.com/sqTuOJvhpU — Plankton 2000 (@2000Plankton) July 31, 2022

Oddly, people aren’t keen on the idea of Morales as Spider-Man, despite an Oscar-Winning animation film being made about his origins, a popular PS5 game, and a reference to the character back in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When Jamie Foxx told Spider-Man he thought he was black cuz he was from the Bronx and helped poor people >>>



Give us that miles morales movie. — Jotham the 1st. 🇺🇬 (@JothamKitara) August 1, 2022

But regardless, Miles Morales is Spider-Man, whether you like it or not.