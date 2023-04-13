Marvel fans demand a return to the era of one of the MCU’s most criminally underrated origin movies

It’s still a work in progress as far as its many nuances go, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to toying with its sci-fi/fantasy genre every now and again; the franchise has dipped into horror by way of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Werewolf by Night, a bit of romance in Thor: Love and Thunder, and a markedly different kind of horror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

But before the franchise reached the financial heights it did and subsequently fell victim to the desires of Hollywood, the MCU was all too happy to flex its genre muscles in the form of period pieces, specifically by way of Captain America: The First Avenger. Eternals may have flirted with those shades, but it nevertheless wasn’t nearly as bold as one of the MCU’s best origin stories of all time.

The imminent emergence of The Fantastic Four coupled with the Multiverse Saga’s time travel shenanigans may loan itself well to another World War II-era project before long, but, unsurprisingly, the folks over at r/marvelstudios have already dreamed up their own ideas for MCU projects that feature a surplus of Nazi-punching.

The most popular pitch, as indicated by the original poster’s suggestion, was an Invaders team-up, which would see the likes of Captain America, Namor, Jim Hammond (the original Human Torch), and others join forces in their usual stomping grounds of WWII-era Europe.

And with the inevitable debut of the X-Men down the line, such a team-up could also include a certain aggressive Canadian mutant if Feige and co. wanted to get especially uncanny.

It would certainly be one of the most poetic directions to take the MCU, given that the franchise, as with many properties in the action vein, owes a good portion of its set-piece DNA to Saving Private Ryan. And with fresh ideas almost always receiving an open-armed welcome from audiences, why not give it a shot?