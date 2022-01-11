Marvel fans discuss if the blipped Avengers could have beaten Thanos in ‘Endgame’

While fans await a new release from the cinematic universe, they’ve congregated on the Marvel Studios subreddit to discuss whether or not the Avengers who were blipped in Infinity War could have beaten Thanos in Endgame.

Among those who survived in this version of events would be Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Hank Pym, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Vision, and The Wasp. The sheer variety in abilities there would surely be enough – but could they? There’s many thoughts to have been expressed on the Reddit thread.

The most obvious solution is the Sorcerer Supreme and Wanda using some kind of magical spell or incantation to reverse the effects of the spell.

Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne both get plenty of plaudits for potentially having the intelligence to construct a time travel machine in most of these scenarios, or at the very least know the formula for Pym Particles.

The next step is people discussing who would make the sacrifice plays. Many names went up in the discussion, with most leaning towards T’Challa / Black Panther to be the hero of this alternate timeline.

Other general bits of discussion came around who would “star” in the movie in this scenario, and who would be the comedic relief. Unsurprisingly, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man would become the latter in place of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man.

Poetically, one user called back to Stan Lee himself and the very magic of comic book writing.

It’s the sort of debate that can never truly be resolved, but the fans are clearly willing to give it a shot anyway.