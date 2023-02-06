Marvel fans are alarmed by the rumor that Miles Morales will appear in Spider-Man 4.

Taking to the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit to highlight a tweet from insider FilmOdyssey, users have already begun voicing their concerns about what will happen to OG Spider-Man Peter Parker if the rumors prove true.

Morales’ appearance does not bode well for Peter Parker (Tom Holland), apparently, as Morales becomes the new Spider-Man after Parker’s tragic demise in the comics, albeit in a different continuty to that of Earth-616 (i.e. the MCU). Morales debuted in the Earth-616 timeline in the All-New, All-Different Marvel series published from 2015-2019. The Morales storyline made its way onto the silver screen in the Oscar-nominated animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

Responding to the rumor, one user suggested it might be too soon to usher in Spider-Man’s successor. They felt torn between their appreciation of Peter Parker’s character development and excitement about the Morales storyline.

Another posted that Morales’s appearance is probably a prelude to his appearance in future films.

Some fans suggested that Parker might mentor Morales in the upcoming film. Many felt it was too soon for that kind of storyline. Treshcore opined that Morales should meet Parker as an equal, not a sidekick.

While Morales is a popular character, so is Parker. Many fans enjoyed the expansion of his character in Spider-Man: No Way Home and are eager to see more of his evolution.

MCU fans are satisfied with Spider-Man just as he is for the moment, and the majority are not ready to say goodbye to Peter Parker anytime soon, no matter how intriguing a figure Miles Morales is.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is streaming on Disney Plus.