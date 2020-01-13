Marvel Fans Freaking Out Over [SPOILERS] Cameo In Morbius Trailer

The first trailer for Morbius dropped this afternoon and it revealed a major bombshell. Marvel fans weren’t sure what to think of another villain-centric Spidey spinoff movie from Sony, even after Venom’s huge success, but now everyone couldn’t be more hyped, and it’s all to do with a shocking cameo hidden in the final scene of the trailer from none other than Michael Keaton, reprising his role as Adrian Toomes AKA the Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Apart from the fun of having one of the best Spidey movie villains back, Toomes’ role in Morbius confirms that the Sony Marvel flicks are part of the MCU, after all. Needless to say, fans are pretty blown away by this revelation and the news that we can expect more from the Vulture soon. Perhaps even in a way that sets up the formation of the Sinister Six.

Ok, but didn’t Kevin Feige say that Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters wasn’t connected to the MCU? He did, but now it’s clear that it is connected to the MCU. Hulk, can you explain this, please?

Wait, maybe Sony went rogue and included Keaton in Morbius without consulting Feige. If so, the actor might be about to get an angry visitor at his door.

The funny thing is that Sony’s Amy Pascal confirmed the true nature of the two franchises’ linked continuity back in 2017, but due to Feige’s conflicting comments we ignored her. Now we know who to believe.

So, about the Sinister Six…if this is Vulture meeting Morbius for the first time, then will Toomes start popping up in Venom 2 and other movies to recruit other villains? Like an evil Nick Fury?

“You think you’re the only supervillain in the world? Mr. Morbius, you just became part of a bigger universe. You just don’t know it yet…”

Well, he’s apparently busted himself out of jail, so maybe this is how they’re going to unite the six.

Morbius hits theaters on July 31st and after this trailer, it just got a whole lot more exciting.