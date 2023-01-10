Marvel fans ignite another civil war by debating who should be the MCU’s new trinity

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are a lot of iconic characters, but for the franchise’s first decade that comprised the Infinity Saga, Iron Man, Thor and Captain America were the top three and, now, fans are trying to figure out who the next big “trinity” should be.

The above post on Reddit is burning up with a wide range of comments as of this story’s filing. Some users agree with the image saying Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, and Sam Wilson’s Captain America are now the new leaders, while a different figure is being hoped for by another fan and, they say the current state of the canon means he could come around with his identity now being a secret.

Others say Bruce Banner and the Hulk should get more screen time going ahead, one adds Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlett Witch will surely come back and have time to shine and someone else says this is a silly notion considering her recent antagonistic turn. For them, one cannot see Wanda as a hero after a high body count she built in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Several are also hoping for Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel to rise to the top. One says it is a disappointment she has not been seen since Avengers: Endgame in any major capacity and for a different fan, it is time for side characters to conquer.

Whatever the case, audiences will learn more when Avengers: The Kang Dynasty premieres later in 2025.