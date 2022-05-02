Marvel fans instantly regret seeing ‘Doctor Strange 2’ leak

Impatience has gotten the better of MCU fans once again.

This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive in theaters on Friday, but in what has become an annoyingly common occurrence for Marvel films, massive spoilers have leaked online.

Earlier today an integral scene to the plot of the movie was leaked, showcasing massive surprises that fans have been waiting for in the MCU. We’ll be briefly touching on these spoilers below so continue with caution.

In the clip which has seemingly come from Doctor Strange 2, we see the team of Illuminati members that has been teased during the film’s trailers. Among them are cameos from across the multiverse that fans have been waiting for.

These explosive reveals are set to shock moviegoers but have had the opposite effect on fans who caught them for the first time on social media. That said, some couldn’t help but look.

As you’d expect from a leak of this magnitude, social media has exploded with memes about the leak. Here’s how some fans reacted.

i saw the leak #DoctorStrange

everything is proceeding as i foreseen 😌 pic.twitter.com/EQPcXJaJJK — 4 DAYS 🌌 gargantos apologist | temporarily ia (@capardie) May 1, 2022

Everyone wishing they could do this after seeing that #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness Leaked footage of the #Illuminati pic.twitter.com/bTLrFAG8vf — IMTHATDAN (@skulls_diamond) May 1, 2022

Those ‘Multiverse of Madness’ leaks are ROUGH. 😅😅😅



I couldn’t help myself. #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/6iHyZcvARx — 🎥 The Kyber Culture 🎮 (@kyberculture) May 1, 2022

just saw a #DoctorStrange spoiler…

gonna pretend that didn’t happen

pic.twitter.com/Zay37qgJhz — jane (taylor’s version) (@jahnlonxy) May 1, 2022

Even director James Gunn got in on the action.

Who leaked this Dr Strange 2 footage? Not cool. pic.twitter.com/F3WsosZO6f — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 1, 2022

Fans don’t always get what they want when it comes to cameos in the MCU, but it appears that in this instance Marvel Studios followed through with exactly what people were hoping for.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness launches on May 6.