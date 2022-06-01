Marvel fans left confused trying to unravel the great Gary conspiracy

There’s many mysteries and unbelievably in-depth fan theories about the all-encompassing Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now there’s a whole new one: the great Gary conspiracy.

In a case that’s too hot to handle for the X-Files team, the Marvel Studios subreddit is trying to get to the bottom of what may just be a timeless, unsolvable problem: why there are so many people named Gary who are just passively mentioned throughout the various TV shows and movies of the MCU.

There’s absolutely nothing clear in the slightest about this observation, but it’s taken off on /r/marvelstudios.

The original poster shared a few fleeting examples of these moments, including referencing an apparent Gary namedrop during Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Oh and apparently it’s in Age of Ultron? That famous Gary scene must have been lost somewhere in the rubble of Sokovia in the final battle.

It could be a massive Mandela Effect though, if you believe in that sort of nonsense, as a few other people are claiming to have experienced the great Gary phenomenon.

Or perhaps, and hear me out, in between the many Marvel projects that get released per year, fans are so desperate for new angles they will manufacture one from nowhere. Maybe the real “Gary” is the sense of discovery we’re all feeling from this journey?

More likely, the OP has continuously misheard a common word and keeps thinking it’s connected. We’ve all been there. For years, people misheard the lyrics “revved up like a deuce” in “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band as “revved up like a douche”.

The discoveries will continue again soon, with Ms. Marvel debuting on Disney Plus from June 8.