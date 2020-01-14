Marvel Fans Are Going Crazy For The New Black Widow Trailer

A new sneak peek at Black Widow arrived this week, giving fans a fresh 90-second trailer to devour. While some of the footage was previously seen in December’s first preview, the promo offers up a lot of new material, too, including our first look at Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff squaring off against her latest nemesis, the mysterious combat-copying Taskmaster. And fans can’t get enough of it.

Here are just a few of the folks going crazy over the new trailer on social media…

What’s so good about this trailer? Well, pretty much everything.

I LOVE EVERYTHING https://t.co/1nlZwbOv4o — Steflorence ‎ⴵ Black Widow 2020 (@stephplusverb) January 14, 2020

Relive The Thrilling Black Widow Trailer With These New Screenshots 1 of 39

Click to skip











































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

10/10 from all of us!

Wait, it’s still January? Can’t May come any faster? Anyone got any Pym Particles?

This confrontation between Natasha and Taskmaster is already iconic.

She’s been the leading lady of the MCU for a long time, but now she’s finally getting her due.

There’s a lot of worship for the Widow going around right now.

*Screams in Avengers*

This sneak peek establishes that Natasha has got herself in trouble and is being hunted down by the authorities. It’s not specified, but given the movie’s timeframe, this is likely because she aided Steve Rogers in Captain America: Civil War and is now a fugitive from the law. With her new family in tatters, then, she returns to her old one for help. Namely, “sister” Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Melina (Rachel Weisz).

As for who the Taskmaster is, we don’t yet know for sure, but it’s clear from this taste of their fight that the villain shares his comic book counterpart’s knack for instantly replicating the combat style of his opponent. “Who is that guy?” Nat asks in the trailer. Though some fans have been wondering if Taskmaster is really a guy at all, and if there’s perhaps a traitor in her family.

We’ll find out when Black Widow hits theaters on May 1st.