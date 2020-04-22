Marvel Fans Aren’t Sure What To Make Of Venom 2’s Official Title

Yesterday, Sony revealed that Venom 2 will be pushed back from its original October release to next June. That’s a big setback that has left some fans devastated, but cleverly, the studio decided to counter the bad news with the reveal of the sequel’s official subtitle – and it’s got folks talking just as much, if not even more. Yup, the days of calling it Venom 2 are no more, as the film is actually called Venom: Let There Be Carnage. No, really.

The reactions to the title going around on social media are, let’s say, a bit mixed, much like the response to the first movie back in 2018. First of all, the jokesters on Twitter are having a field day. For instance, this guy was on hand to helpfully point out the subtle easter egg in the film’s name.

The Venom sequel titled "Venom: Let there be Carnage" is actually a subtle nod to the Marvel comics villain Carnage — Robbie Shirley (@RobbieShirley12) April 21, 2020

This guy’s here all week.

Let There Be Carnage? Really? More like Let There Be Garbage. — Chip Hackman, Burt Macklin’s Brother. (@Darthbaggins10) April 21, 2020

Another thinks the title must’ve been dreamnt up by a teenage Venom fan.

Sony's letting 12yo's name their Marvel movies, apparently. VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE, OR: HOW WE STOPPED TRYING AND LEARNED TO LOVE THE POMP. Coming to theaters near you. 2021. https://t.co/Xw0kFf3h1d — JJT Nichols (@jedjtnichols) April 21, 2020

On the other hand, some were here for the “ridiculously stupid” energy of the subtitle.

Venom 2's subtitle actually being "Let There Be Carnage" is so ridiculously stupid, and I wouldn't have it any other way. — baylaust (@baylaust) April 21, 2020

See, Woody Harrelson likes it!

For different people, the title does its job of getting them hyped to see Carnage brought to the big screen.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a pretty badass title. The first movie was a little uneven, but it is hard not to have some excitement to see Carnage take the big screen! — Unsupervised Nerds (@UnsupervsdNerds) April 21, 2020

Maybe the extended title should be Let There Be A Comic-Accurate Carnage.

While I still wish it was R rated,

The name for Venom 2, “Let there be Carnage”, does gets me excited a bit. Do my boi right, Sony pic.twitter.com/kGnX9oxepw — Icarus (@Iron_Icarus) April 21, 2020

The sickest title ever? Also, we’ll all be DiCaprio when Cletus Kasady undoubtedly says the title within the movie.

When Carnage says "Let there be Carnage" in Venom: Let there be Carnage. pic.twitter.com/jeBn07PiRR — Alfredo DaGreat (@AlfredoDagreat) April 21, 2020

Venom 2 Set Photos Offer Best Look Yet At Cletus Kasady's New Haircut 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Harrelson debuted as Cletus in the mid-credits scene of Venom, with that already featuring a pretty unsubtle reference to his supervillain identity. When Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock visited him in jail, the serial killer promised that “there is gonna be carnage” when he breaks out. Well, sure enough, the sequel’s title tells us that carnage there will indeed be.

Venom 2 – er, that’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage – will finally swing into theaters on June 25th, 2021. That date was previously filled by Warner Bros.’ The Batman, but it’ll now be arriving – ironically – in October 2021 instead.