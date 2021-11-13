Marvel Fans Outraged At Company’s Team-Up With NFT Creators

Hot off the heels of many exciting announcements on Disney+ Day, Marvel has announced a decision that has many fans ready to yell at the company they were just so recently praising.

In a recent tweet, Marvel shared its plans to work with Boss Beauties NFTs to “spotlight their work on women empowerment” by hosting a special Spaces conversation on Nov. 18.

For those who don’t know, Boss Beauties had the first-ever NFT featured at the New York Stock Exchange. Ran by some of the folks involved in My Social Canvas, the project has several aims according to its official website.

“For ten years we have been building a global family of the next generation of women and girls. This family of Gen Z social entrepreneurs, designers, and change-makers are at the heart of everything we do. The Boss Beauties NFT Collection is an extension of the same passion and goals we have championed for the past decade. Proceeds from primary and secondary sales will go back to supporting the collection and token holders, as well as continue our mission to support young women in designing the life and career they love.”

However, with the controversial nature of NFTs, many Marvel fans are absolutely outraged at the announcement and aren’t mincing words about how they feel.

Fuck you. Destroying the environment but hiding behind “women empowerment” to make yourselves feel better about it. https://t.co/192S0wTTdM — 🎄Champion Cynthia🎄 (@OfficCynthia) November 13, 2021

destroying the planet because we love women https://t.co/VYIh45MXPX — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) November 13, 2021

There are much more environmentally friendly ways to spotlight women empowerment. https://t.co/vuc89Je8rI — Isann | The Anne Fan (@IsannBeyond) November 13, 2021

Look, Marvel, you made the cat upset!

Even Spider-Man apparently disapproves.

What do you think of Marvel’s decision to enter the NFT space in this way? Will this be a bad decision with how angry it makes fans? Sound off in the comments!