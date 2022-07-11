Marvel fans speculate about ‘Thor 5’ and pitch their best ideas
Thor: Love and Thunder is still fresh in theaters, but fans are already looking forward to what is next for the Space Viking.
Taking to social media, fans are pitching their ideas for how the next installment in the Thor franchise could look and many want a very different film from what we’ve been given in recent installments.
The verdict on Thor: Love and Thunder is mixed, as some fans love the flick as a successor to 2017’s Ragnarok, and others felt the film included too many jokes that fell flat and had pacing issues throughout.
Despite the split opinion, a fifth Thor film is something most Marvel fans want to see, and while things seem to be trending towards a specific tale set up at the end of Love and Thunder, there are still plenty of other unique ideas about what is next.
Here are some of the suggestions that fans have shared on social media for what they believe would make a great Thor film.
Of course, it’s not likely that any of these suggestions will be taken on board, nor is it confirmed that Thor will be coming back for his fifth solo film. Right now, Thor boasts the most solo films in the MCU, and this record doesn’t look to be contested anytime in the near future.
While the future of Thor in the MCU seems bright, fans will need to wait until we have official news regarding the character to know what is coming next.
You can catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters around the globe now.