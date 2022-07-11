Marvel fans speculate about ‘Thor 5’ and pitch their best ideas

Thor: Love and Thunder is still fresh in theaters, but fans are already looking forward to what is next for the Space Viking.

Taking to social media, fans are pitching their ideas for how the next installment in the Thor franchise could look and many want a very different film from what we’ve been given in recent installments.

The verdict on Thor: Love and Thunder is mixed, as some fans love the flick as a successor to 2017’s Ragnarok, and others felt the film included too many jokes that fell flat and had pacing issues throughout.

Despite the split opinion, a fifth Thor film is something most Marvel fans want to see, and while things seem to be trending towards a specific tale set up at the end of Love and Thunder, there are still plenty of other unique ideas about what is next.

Here are some of the suggestions that fans have shared on social media for what they believe would make a great Thor film.

What could a #Thor 5 be about?

Battle Of The Gods!



Yes it’s too early to speculate but I think this one is pretty self explanatory given the second post credits. And I have a theory that Beta Ray Bill is in Valhalla seeing that his statue was in Ragnarok as a former champion. pic.twitter.com/QgRZPGkVQ5 — FanCulture (@FanCultureTalks) July 10, 2022

When Thor 5 comes out, I hope they give it the asgardian handle and the gold finish before eventually giving it to Beta Ray Bill. pic.twitter.com/IFRFlhWn4T — DirtyCarnage (@DirtyCarnage) July 10, 2022

I hope in the next Movie, most probably Thor 5. He will grow a beard and lost a hand. Something like: pic.twitter.com/yu1p0T6ROM — Farhad Mammadzade (@FarhadMammedza1) July 10, 2022

If Thor 5 doesn't have Keira Knightley come in to play Jane Foster in the Asgardian play recapping #ThorLoverAndThunder I'll be very upset — David Krane (@8bit_Snazzy) July 10, 2022

a logan type movie for thor 5 pic.twitter.com/YjsMbtIhZ2 — ★ neo (@neogalaxite) July 8, 2022

It would be really cool if in Thor 5, Thor is banished to Helhiem & forced to confront his vanquished foes from previous movies. Would give a second chance to some of his underutilized rogues. pic.twitter.com/wplNwlvM5W — Lunwi has seen this ratio (@Lunwi88) July 11, 2022

I’d see Thor 5 in a heartbeat. It is set up well in this film and HOPEFULLY there will be a longer run time and give #KingValkyrie an actual character arc this time and idk A FUCKING GIRLFRIEND https://t.co/TUpMRsiXFx — Ben (@Ben3PO) July 11, 2022

Thor: Ragnarok – Led Zeppelin

Thor: Love & Thunder – Guns N Roses

Thor 5 – Iron Maiden — Tom (@tomxairey) July 10, 2022

please don’t bring him back in thor 5. pic.twitter.com/SAJhI0BYMe — kimberly. (@problemsthots) July 7, 2022

I need Lady Sif to be a main

character in Thor 5 it's so serious.. #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/GZwrVh9sMd — chris 🧩 saw tlat (@chrisdadeviant) July 6, 2022

Of course, it’s not likely that any of these suggestions will be taken on board, nor is it confirmed that Thor will be coming back for his fifth solo film. Right now, Thor boasts the most solo films in the MCU, and this record doesn’t look to be contested anytime in the near future.

While the future of Thor in the MCU seems bright, fans will need to wait until we have official news regarding the character to know what is coming next.

You can catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters around the globe now.