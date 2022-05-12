Marvel fans speculate on what projects will get announced this year

Warning: Spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ahead

Despite the ever-present river of Marvel Cinematic Universe content being delivered across film and television, MCU fans are already sharing predictions for what will be announced next.

The Marvel Studios subreddit is always overflowing with discussion on the state of the cinematic universe, and plenty of fancasts and speculation on the future of the series. With both Comic-Cons and Disney’s D23 conference pencilled in for this year, fans are putting out wish lists for potential MCU announcements.

With the first MCU appearance of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans are impatient for information on the Fantastic Four. Jon Watts recently left the project, meaning a new director announcement is likely on the way too.

Similarly requested was any information on the Mahershala Ali-led Blade reboot, with hopes of a potential Midnight Suns film also getting louder.

The highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night Halloween special for Disney Plus is another big one for fans. Little is known about the project so far other than Gael García Bernal will play the titular hero.

Professor X may have taken a leap forward for the mutants in the MCU during Doctor Strange 2, but it’s just not enough for hardcore X-Men fans. There’s plenty of expectation being heaped upon the MCU version of the mutants.

It’s a testament to just how much Marvel stuff exists to a few of these wish lists, with bullet points laid out for what they want as long as the Bible.

Don’t worry Eternals fans, there’s plenty more of you out there hoping for a sequel.

San Diego Comic-Con is due to take place July 21 to 24, with Disney’s D23 conference set for Sept. 9 to 11.