Marvel fans still can’t believe a decade-old MCU post-credits scene actually exists

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe became the cultural giant that it is today, before the phases and the multiverse and Kang and Moon Knight, we just had a handful of superhero films that took great delight in playing coy on their interconnectivity, at least until The Avengers dropped in 2012.

But even then, the overarching narrative that the studio and audiences alike prefer to hyperfocus on these days was largely absent, and was instead replaced by cheeky easter eggs and more lowkey interactions, with mid-credits scenes that served as more of a cherry on top rather than a mini teaser of what’s to come.

So looking back and watching the post-credits scene of Iron Man 3, which only involves Tony Stark mistaking the one and only Bruce Banner for a therapist, may feel infinitely bizarre by today’s standards, but that’s just how old-school MCU rolled.

there’s no way this scene existed before today pic.twitter.com/SGiWt7toiK — ‎kang’s whore (@HailEternal) March 20, 2023

The MCU may still be familiar with humorous strokes today, but the specific brand of comedy anchored by Tony Stark’s distinct, uniquely-disappointed brand of sarcasm and Bruce Banner’s adorably awkward flustering is a whole other breed; a breed that brings a smile to the face of veteran MCU fans and a somehow-welcome confusion to the less-traveled.

One responder praised the callback to a time when these movies effectively existed for themselves while offering just enough crossover to make team-ups possible.

Ah man. This was back when, outside of the big teamup movies, mcu interconnectivity was just bite-sized snippets that gave you just enough to feel like it was one giant universe without overdoing it. — Arachno-red🥀 (@Mr_Red18k) March 20, 2023

None of this is to say that the current era’s way of doing things is fundamentally problematic, but you do have to hand it to the OG MCU for managing to nail their continuity in a way that’s not only entertaining and fruitful, but digestible as well. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a great example of the modern MCU’s capabilities in that department, and with Marvel Studios seeing a shake-up every other day, we’ll continue to back a return to form for the world’s premier cinematic franchise.