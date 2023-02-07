Marvel fans thank Kevin Feige as the studio confirms it’s not doing exactly what everyone feared

Marvel may be owned by Disney, but it will not follow exactly in the corporation’s giant footsteps when it comes to how it releases its content. Marvel has had great success with their series and television specials over on Disney Plus, but it had left many wondering if they would ever do a direct-to-streaming movie. But a new statement from a Marvel executive has assured fans that Marvel movies will continue to be a theatrical experience before they hit streaming.

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore spoke with Deadline in a podcast to let fans know that Kevin Feige and the studio have no desire to release movies straight to streaming, saying,

“No, I mean… and Kevin [Feige], we all are, we’re huge fans of the theatrical experience. And one of the benefits of us being able to do Disney+ series frankly, is that they can co-exist. The series can be on your service and the movies can be in theaters. And that’s something we would like to preserve for as long as we can. And Disney’s been supportive, which is great.”

There was the one occasion that Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow was released simultaneously on streaming and in theatres given the state of the pandemic at that time. This actually led to Johansson famously suing Disney for breach of contract as the decision allegedly deprived her of potential earnings.

The above decision to keep premiering Marvel movies in theatres first before they hit streaming sites has left many sighing in relief. Sometimes, you just have to go see a movie on a big screen and MCU movies definitely are best enjoyed in this fashion. That doesn’t mean that Marvel doesn’t have anything to offer for streaming-only fans, given that it now has a whole host of shows and special presentations available on Disney Plus.

Many fans are happy to hear this news.

For a lot of fans, the theatrical experience is an important one.

This user remembers the problems it created when Black Widow went straight to streaming.

Many fans are happy with the way things are right now.

The sheer volume of Marvel content is keeping them happy.

Not everyone thinks this way though, for some the theatrical experience isn’t always the best way to enjoy a film.

As mentioned above, Marvel has a huge amount to offer across all platforms so fans should never feel let down by the various ways they can tap into the MCU.