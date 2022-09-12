Chris Evans has exited the MCU and with him goes the classic Captain America that we came to know and love. Moving forwards it would seem that one of Steve Rogers’ closest friends and allies, Sam Wilson, will be taking up the extremely heavy mantle and now fans are wondering if he’ll keep those wings in order to help pick up all the weight that comes with his new role.

When Steve Rogers set off to find his own life with Peggy Carter he left a huge hole within the Avengers, indeed in the world, that many wanted to fill as soon as possible. In Disney/Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we saw exactly what the repercussions of speeding up that process looked like, with the unstable John Walker struggle to live up to the ideals that Rogers had left behind. Sam, after initially declining the role, eventually realized he needed to step up and donned the red, white, and blue suit incorporating his Falcon wings into the design.

Some, such as this OP on Reddit, are unsure about the inclusion of the wings in the character’s design going forward, claiming “it’s a bit overkill” but the responses below would seem to suggest that most people think the wings are fair game and are fine with seeing them return alongside the character in the future.

Most people vehemently disagreed with the OP seeing no reason at all why Sam couldn’t have both.

This user pointed out that the Iron Man tech was shared out between multiple characters, so why can’t Sam combine two abilities together?

Most people pointed out this one simple fact, Sam is not Steve, he doesn’t have the superhero serum and the wings give him that added edge.

Some point out that Sam has spent years training with and fighting with those wings, why give up all that time spent working with them?

You wouldn’t ask Black Widow to give up any of her necessary gadgets now would you?

If this wasn’t obvious already, no one would be able to give up the ability to fly!

This user thinks that the wings added on look amazing, and make him different from Steve’s Captain America.

Many are hyped for the kind of action scenes we will get with both the shield and the wings working in tandem.

Fans cannot wait to see how this new design will work out on the big screen.

We will see Anthony Mackie in his first solo movie playing Captain America in 2024’s Captain America: New World Order. Hopefully, these fans will get what they want and we will see Cap flying into action once more.