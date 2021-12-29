Every movie made by Marvel Studios from 2008 to 2019 has one thing in common — apart from the fact they’re set in the same universe, that is. From Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame, every single MCU film featured Stan Lee in a scene-stealing cameo. Since the legendary comic book creator’s death, Marvel has elected to rest the cameo tradition, however, and no one has stepped in to take Lee’s place. But maybe that could change as Phase Four presses ahead.

And one option has maybe now presented itself. Following his MCU debut in Far From Home, J.K. Simmons returned once more as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Daily Bugle blowhard has long been a fan favorite, so he’s ready-made to become the new Stan and make a cameo in all Marvel flicks from now on. That’s the idea that was pitched by Reddit user u/SkyeQuake2020 on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, anyway.

It’s a controversial move to suggest anyone could replace Lee, though, so obviously, some are against the notion as no one can truly replace Lee.

On the other hand, if anyone takes over from Lee, Jameson would be an option Stan himself would likely approve of as Jameson was always slightly autobiographical anyway.

The best argument for why Jameson should be the new Stan is that he could easily appear each time via some news segment reporting on whatever the latest super-situation is.

On the other hand, some think anyone who picks up the cameo torch from Lee should be another iconic Marvel creator. Some names suggested include Chris Claremont or Roy Thomas.

Alternatively… what about Keanu Reeves?

Even if Jameson turning up in every Marvel movie is a bit of a long-shot — Sony rights issues might get in the way, for one thing — at least there’s a good chance Simmons has more to give in the role of J. Jonah Jameson after Spider-Man: No Way Home.