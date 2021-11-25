Marvel heroes become Disney villains in incredible fan art

MCU heroes become Disney villains in these incredible fan artworks. The Marvel universe has been part of the Disney family for the best part of a decade now, and that’s resulted in a few screen crossovers here and there — Iron Man’s brief cameo in Ralph Breaks the Internet springs to mind — although nothing too major. But what would it be like if the MCU collided with the world of Disney, Enchanted or Once Upon a Time-style? These must-see pieces give us a clue.

Artist Anastasia Ivanova has shared these six creations based on the theme of taking a Marvel character and casting them as an iconic antagonist for one of Disney’s animated films. And the choices, as well as the eye-popping artwork, are spot-on. First, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is transformed into Maleficent, with her tiara replaced with the Mistress of Evil’s horned helmet.

Next, Sam Wilson, as played by Anthony Mackie, becomes Dr. Facilier, the voodoo villain from The Princess and the Frog. Mackie rocks that skull-adorned top hat in this image so well that it makes you want to see him play the part in a live-action remake.

Mackie’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star Sebastian Stan, aka Bucky Barnes, is Captain Hook in this third image, with Bucky’s metal arm and military jacket replaced by a hook for a hand and a pirate’s coat.

WandaVision‘s Agatha Harkness might seem like a good choice for Maleficent herself, but Ivanova has reimagined her as Tangled‘s Mother Gothel instead — which is actually genius. It’s easy to imagine Hahn bringing Rapunzel’s hilarious but sinister stepmother to life.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is the God of Mischief, the darkest of the Norse gods and the wayward brother of thunder-god Thor, so it’s only fitting that he should become Hades, the darkest of the Greek gods and the wayward brother of thunder-god Zeus.

And, last but not least, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange morphs into Jafar, the evil sorcerer from Aladdin. It’s fun to imagine his version of Iago being voiced by Benedict Wong.

