Marvel Reportedly Trying To Get Hugh Jackman To Cameo In Deadpool 3

Cast your mind back to 2017, a year of great surprises (John Wick: Chapter 2, Thor: Ragnarok), great disappointments (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Darkest Hour), and just plain great (Blade Runner 2049, Logan). That last film on the list is where we pick up for this story.

Logan, aside from being a superb movie, was also heavily promoted as Hugh Jackman’s final outing as Wolverine. The actor made clear he had no intention of returning to the role he had portrayed in 9 films to date, and if you’ve seen the pic, you can understand why. But new X-Men proprietors Marvel may have other ideas.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano will cameo in The Mandalorian, Disney is doing a live-action Robin Hood and Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow – the studio are trying to persuade Jackman to make an appearance as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, for a sequence in which the Merc kills all of the Fox-era X-Men characters. This would just be a short scene played for laughs, but the plan is to get most of the original cast to return, including Jackman.

As exciting as this sounds, we should note that there are some strings attached to it. One being that Jackman isn’t on board yet, and he may decide to honor his previous decision to detach himself from the X-Men for good. Also, this sequence might not even make it to the finished movie.

At the moment, Deadpool 3 is (obviously) at a formative stage and without a final script in place, not every idea Marvel has will end up in the film. All that being said, any attempt to bring Jackman back after Logan is eyebrow-raising – however comedic the intended reunion is – and we’re hopeful they can work something out with the actor.

Feel free to drop a comment down below if you have any thoughts on this potentially exciting cameo. Perhaps like me the idea makes you nervous. What if they needlessly attenuate a great piece of cinema? Or perhaps, also like me, you recognize that if pulled off as described, the sequence could be very funny without spoiling what’s gone before. Fingers crossed they do just that.